  Hiwali School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Hiwali School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Schools
Nashik, India
  • Architects: pk_iNCEPTiON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  355
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pranit Bora Studio
  • Lead Architects: Pooja Khairnar
  • Category: Schools
  • Lead Team: Pooja Khairnar, Shantanu Tribhuvan, Bhavik Chopada
  • Design Team: Tanishq Tejnani, Swasti Rangani
  • Technical Team: Swarup Sope, Shreya Chandsare, Tejaswini Kawale
  • General Contractor: Infinity Works, Mr. Dhake
  • City: Nashik
  • Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Hiwali is a small rural settlement of about 25 farming households, located deep in the Satmala mountain range, around 70 km from Nashik city. Set in the hilly terrain of the Western Ghats, it is one of the remote communities. The existing primary school currently operates in a temporary shelter. Give Welfare Organization and Armstrong Robotics & Technologies have initiated building a school. The site, at the top of terraced farmland, is accessible via a 50-foot hike from the village road. The site is a narrow strip, bordered by a mountain on the northwest and terraced farming slopes on the southeast.

pk_iNCEPTiON
Brick

Educational Architecture Schools India

Top #Tags