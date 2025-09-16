Hiwali School / pk_iNCEPTiON

+ 23

Category: Schools

Lead Team: Pooja Khairnar, Shantanu Tribhuvan, Bhavik Chopada

Design Team: Tanishq Tejnani, Swasti Rangani

Technical Team: Swarup Sope, Shreya Chandsare, Tejaswini Kawale

General Contractor: Infinity Works, Mr. Dhake

City: Nashik

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Hiwali is a small rural settlement of about 25 farming households, located deep in the Satmala mountain range, around 70 km from Nashik city. Set in the hilly terrain of the Western Ghats, it is one of the remote communities. The existing primary school currently operates in a temporary shelter. Give Welfare Organization and Armstrong Robotics & Technologies have initiated building a school. The site, at the top of terraced farmland, is accessible via a 50-foot hike from the village road. The site is a narrow strip, bordered by a mountain on the northwest and terraced farming slopes on the southeast.