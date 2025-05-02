Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos

Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Querétaro, Mexico
Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. For Greek philosophy, "Ataraxia" is synonymous with imperturbability. The vital objective of the Greeks was to achieve a state of mind that allowed them to live calmly, and thus they discarded any negative feelings that worried them and kept them from that spiritual goal. Ataraxia seeks tranquility and inner serenity, peace of mind. The residence is located in Querétaro, Mexico, and has 450m2 of construction distributed over 2 levels.

Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Cesar Belio
Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Cesar Belio

On the ground floor, you are greeted at the entrance by a hall that distributes the house to different residence spaces. It has an elevator in which its doors are perfectly hidden between the details of the wooden wall. The large kitchen with its a pantry area, laundry, and service room and connects directly to a terrace towards the garden. The spacious dining room and the living room with a difference in level is a space that invites you to coexistence and is also connected to the garden. On the upper floor, we have the master bedroom with its large dressing room and full bathroom with sauna and 3 secondary bedrooms with dressing room and full bathroom.

Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Image 22 of 28

The façade is covered with travertine marble, providing warmth and naturalness, creating a harmonious dialogue with the environment; with simple and elegant architectural lines. The use of travertine marble gives it a smooth texture and timeless appeal.

Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Image 3 of 28
© Cesar Belio

Upon entering, the interiors reflect design elements that echo the wabi-sabi philosophy, with pieces that show their stories through small imperfections with neutral tones that contrast with marble and wooden floors, which provide warmth and connection with the nature of the garden. landscaped, where there are native plants that require little maintenance. The spaces are large and open, with a fluid distribution. All furniture was designed and assembled for this residence and evokes a sophisticated simplicity. The rooms are cozy, with views of the landscape and furniture that respect the principle of simplicity and functionality.

Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Cesar Belio
Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop
© Cesar Belio
Ataraxia House / MEM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Cesar Belio

Each detail of this house is designed to nourish the soul, providing tranquility, peace, and a sense of balance, making it a perfect refuge for those seeking well-being.

MEM Arquitectos
