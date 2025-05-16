Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Ho Khue Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, Casper, Kinlong
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 3 of 57
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Textile Factory Office is the office component of a garment manufacturing facility located in one of the country's most notable industrial areas. This area is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and plays an important role in creating jobs for the local community.  However, due to the size of the workforce, workplace quality and spatial conditions have long been disregarded, with many remaining at a bare minimum.

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 2 of 57
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 56 of 57
Diagram
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến

Far beyond the expectations of a typical industrial structure, the Textile Factory Office reimagines what a factory office can be—a space that inspires, connects people to nature, and nourishes both body and mind. Amidst the relentless rhythm of industrial production, the project offers a new approach that prioritizes user experience, creating an environment that not only meets functional needs but also uplifts the human spirit.

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 52 of 57
Section
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 49 of 57
Plan - 2nd floor
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 39 of 57
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến

The idea embraces a poetic and precise design, built to resemble the wooden frame of a traditional weaving loom, honoring the craft's legacy.  Utilizing a concrete beam-and-column structural system, solid concrete office volumes appear distributed across this frame and move past each other in varied alignments, producing the appearance of floating as in a loom, and providing an eye-catching visual experience.  This design perfectly mixes structural strength and architectural attractiveness.

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến
Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến

Textile Factory Office is an architectural dialogue between past and future, between heritage and innovation. It redefines the workplace not merely as a site of labor but as a place of inspiration where architecture, nature, and human presence are interwoven into a meaningful and transformative experience. The project reflects the architect's vision for a new kind of industrial space — one that honors the craft, elevates daily life, and embraces the power of design to connect, heal, and inspire.

Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects - Image 6 of 57
Courtesy of Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Da Nang, Vietnam

Ho Khue Architects
"Textile Factory Office / Ho Khue Architects" 16 May 2025. ArchDaily.

