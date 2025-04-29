Earthenware House / NAQI & Partners

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Lái Thiêu ceramics, a product of transmutation glaze, originated in the 18th century and stands as a witness to the cultural flow of Southern Vietnam. Once carried by river merchants and deeply rooted in the everyday life of the Mekong Delta, these ceramic pieces have now become the soul of the Earthenware House. In this modest house, we integrate Lái Thiêu ceramics into both the architecture and interior design, so that each touch of a doorknob or step on the ground evokes the exuberance and authenticity of the land to which the house belongs.

Form and Spatial Layout – The house is divided into three volumes in a sequence, like three terracotta pots conjoining one another in a harmonious whole, grounded, cohesive, and imbued with the breath of the land. The first "pot" serves as an open veranda, creating a transitional buffer before entering the main living areas. Key spaces like the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen are pushed further back into the second and third "pot" volumes. Additionally, the upper level of the first volume is used as an open terrace with a dining table and outdoor kitchen. This space helps cool the structure, welcomes natural breezes, and serves as an ideal point of connection between people and nature. It's where the homeowners can gather with friends and enjoy meals under the open sky — a simple yet authentic way of living that reflects the spirit of the region.

Materials and Architectural Details – Earthenware House is a fusion of past and present, of human craftsmanship and the tactile essence of nature. Ceramic animal-shaped door knobs – fish, turtles, frogs, birds – serve not just as decorative touches, but as subtle storytelling devices about the native rivers, fields, and the landscape. The window grilles mimic the shape of bamboo groves, offering both protection and light, gently bringing the imagery of an old village's bamboo rows into the living space. Bamboo is also a recurring motif, used throughout the interior and façade, forming a natural thread that connects the subconscious of rural life with architectural space.

Handcrafted Interiors and Personalization – The aesthetics of Earthenware House do not come from extravagance, but rather honest, handcrafted details that carry personal imprints. The homeowner personally crafted several interior elements: a textured wall art piece, a tea table with playfully arranged ceramic tiles, a sculpted kitchen pendant light, and dining table legs made from split sewer pipes. Each object becomes a dialogue with material and space, reflecting a steady-living mindset that cherishes every moment, infused with the homeowner's spirit of boldness and playfulness in creativity.

Living Experience at Earthenware House – Earthenware House is not merely a residence, but a place to take in the echoes of the earth, the water, and the warm-hearted, genuine Southern culture. It is a harmonious blend of local architecture and contemporary lifestyle, completed with the homeowner's personal craftsmanship. The result is a space that feels both nostalgic and modern, both cozy and convenient.

Earthenware House is proof that architecture can tell the story of the land it inhabits. Through the use of local materials, handcrafted details, and a deep connection to nature, this project not only creates a high-quality living space but also honors the cultural heritage of Southern Vietnam with subtlety, elegance, and sustainability.