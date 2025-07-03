Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Japan
  5. Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei

Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei

Save

Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - Image 2 of 45 Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Cityscape Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - Image 4 of 45 Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - Image 5 of 45 Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Urban & Land Use Planning
Osaka, Japan
  • Client: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., Osaka Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd., ORIX Real Estate Corporation, Kanden Realty & Development Co., Ltd., Sekisui House, Ltd., Takenaka Corporation, Hankyu Corporation, Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd., and Umekita Development Specific Purpose Company (joint venture of nine companies)
  • Overall Design Supervision: Nikken Sekkei and Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc.
  • Landscape Design Lead: GGN
  • Landscape Design: Nikken Sekkei (South Building: Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc. and Nikken Sekkei)
  • Umekita Park Development Implementing Body: Osaka City Government and Urban Renaissance Agency, and JV9
  • Umekita Park Base Grade (Public) Schematic Design: Nikken Sekkei and Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc.
  • Umekita Park Base Grade (Public) Detailed Design: Nikken Sekkei
  • Umekita Park Upgrades Design Proposals: JV9
  • Umekita Park Upgrades Design Lead: GGN
  • Umekita Park Upgrades Designer: Nikken Sekkei
  • Umekita Park Facilities Development Implementing Body: JV9
  • Umekita Park Facilities Design And Supervision: Nikken Sekkei (excluding the Large Canopy)
  • Umekita Park Facilities Vs Design Supervision: Tadao Ando Architect & Associates
  • Umekita Park Facilities Large Canopy Design And Supervision: Sejima and Nishizawa and Associates
  • Private Land North Building Design: Nikken Sekkei and Takenaka Corporation
  • Private Land North Building Supervision: Nikken Sekkei
  • Private Land North Building Landscape Design Lead: GGN
  • Private Land North Building Landscape Design: Nikken Sekkei
  • Private Land South Building Design: Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc., Nikken Sekkei, Obayashi Corporation, and Takenaka Corporation
  • Private Land South Building Supervision: Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc., and Nikken Sekkei
  • Private Land South Building Landscape Design Lead: GGN
  • Private Land South Building Landscape Design: Mitsubishi Jisho Design Inc., Nikken Sekkei
  • Grand Green Osaka The North Residence, South District Condominium (Tentative Name) Design: Takenaka Corporation and Nikken Housing System
  • Grand Green Osaka The North Residence, South District Condominium (Tentative Name) Supervision: Nikken Housing System
  • Grand Green Osaka The North Residence, South District Condominium (Tentative Name) Landscape Design Lead: GGN
  • Grand Green Osaka The North Residence, South District Condominium (Tentative Name) Landscape Design: Nikken Sekkei
  • Umekita Park And Private Land Lighting Design: Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc.
  • Umekita Park And Private Land Sign Design: Rian Ihara Design Office Limited
  • Sign Umekita Park And Private Land Project Management: MEC Design International Corporation
  • Umekita Park Construction Contractor: Obayashi Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, and Takenaka Civil Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. Joint Venture
  • Facilities In South Park & The Large Canopy Construction Contractor: Umekita Phase 2 Joint Venture (Obayashi Corporation and Takenaka Corporation)
  • Facilities In North Park & North Building Construction Contractor: Umekita Phase 2 Joint Venture (Takenaka Corporation and Obayashi Corporation)
  • Use: Park, Office, Retail Stores, Food & Beverage, Hotel, Residence, Hospital, Parking
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei - Image 2 of 45
© Akira Ito[aifoto]

Creating a City-Within-a-Park for Urban Community-Building

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceMixed Use ArchitectureUrban & Land Use PlanningJapan
Cite: " Grand Green Osaka / Nikken Sekkei" 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031744/grand-green-osaka-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags