World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 6 of 29
© Tad.atelier

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Tad.atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tad.atelier
  • Lead Architect: Vu Tien An
Text description provided by the architects. House in Binh Duong project is a small residential house located in a neighborhood near an industrial zone in Binh Duong – Vietnam. It is designed to accommodate both the living and remote working needs of the homeowner. The house focuses on simplicity, sufficiency, rusticity, and harmony with nature. With a lifestyle centered around vegetarianism and spiritual practices such as meditation, the living space is organized to provide tranquility and serenity, aligning with the family's daily activities.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 4 of 29
© Tad.atelier

When designing the house, our goal was to create a modest, eco-friendly housing model that utilizes local resources and enables partial self-sufficiency in food production. The design approach is based on five main strategies:

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tad.atelier
House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 21 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Garden, Courtyard
© Tad.atelier

1. Adaptive Architecture – The house is structured to adapt to the local microclimate while supporting partial food self-sufficiency through the integration of vegetable gardens and fruit trees as key landscape elements. In addition to meeting the homeowner's essential needs, the project aims to foster a slow-paced, ecological lifestyle for the family.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 9 of 29
© Tad.atelier
House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 27 of 29
Section
House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tad.atelier
House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Garden
© Tad.atelier

2. Inside-Between-Outside – The house incorporates multiple buffer spaces, such as verandas, courtyards, and corridors, to create a seamless transition between architecture and nature, interior and exterior spaces. This design improves air circulation and softens natural light while serving as a multifunctional area that connects inhabitants with the environment, maintaining privacy and security.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Tad.atelier

3. Sufficient Structure – The house is built with a simple design, optimizing costs and minimizing material use. The layout follows a "just enough" approach, ensuring flexibility and environmental friendliness while meeting practical living needs.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Tad.atelier

4. Local Materials – Locally available materials in Binh Duong are used to align with the construction techniques of local craftsmen. This reduces construction costs, shortens the building time, and minimizes environmental impact.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tad.atelier

5. Spiritual Value of the House – Beyond serving as a living and remote working space, the house provides a retreat for meditation, connecting its residents with nature. The living areas are designed to be sufficient and adaptable, fostering a balance between material and spiritual well-being while maintaining a harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Image 16 of 29
© Tad.atelier

The overall design of the house reflects a philosophy of balance between material and spiritual life, aiming for sustainability and harmony with nature. The principles of adaptive architecture are applied to create a living space that meets the family's essential needs while minimizing environmental impact, contributing to a small, self-sufficient, and long-term sustainable ecosystem.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tad.atelier

The architectural design also emphasizes the transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, fostering a natural connection between people and their surroundings. The "just enough" approach simplifies structural complexity, eliminates unnecessary elements, and creates a flexible living space that can easily adapt to the family's evolving needs.

House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography
© Tad.atelier

Tad.atelier
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House in Binh Duong / Tad.atelier" 19 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027066/house-in-binh-duong-tatelier> ISSN 0719-8884

