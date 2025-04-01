Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. hand-in-hand house / nendo

hand-in-hand house / nendo

Save

hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photographyhand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 3 of 25hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 4 of 25hand-in-hand house / nendo - Exterior Photographyhand-in-hand house / nendo - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: nendo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  142
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masahiro Ohgami
  • Collaborators: Noritaka Ishibayashi, Koho Lin, NIITSU-GUMI
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 6 of 25
© Masahiro Ohgami

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a hilly 5,800㎡ site in Karuizawa lies a weekend house for a family of four with two children. The design begins with a large terrace extending over the slope, fully embracing the wonderful terrain of lush greenery and a view of Mt. Asama.

Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 7 of 25
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 25 of 25
Sketch
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Exterior Photography
© Masahiro Ohgami

Six small "cottages" approximately 20 squaremeter in size are scattered along this terrace. Each cottage is positioned to all slightly face different directions, with varying roof heights to match the surrounding landscape. Each dedicated to functions like the kitchen, dining area, and bedrooms, and the cottages are gently intertwined, with the roofs harmoniously "holding hands."

Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photography
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 3 of 25
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 24 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Bedroom
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Masahiro Ohgami

In doing so, small spaces with distinct characteristics and comfort levels are created while also allowing a sense of unity under one roof. The house maintains a respectful distance that honors each family member's time and individuality while still fostering connection among the family, resulting in a true embodiment of "a family holding hands."

Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Masahiro Ohgami
Save this picture!
hand-in-hand house / nendo - Image 4 of 25
© Masahiro Ohgami

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
nendo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "hand-in-hand house / nendo" 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028592/hand-in-hand-house-nendo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags