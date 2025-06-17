Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio

-
Architects: Spacefiction studio
- Area: 83500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vivek Eadara
-
Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru
India and education – In India, one of the earliest forms of schools is a gurukul (guru-teacher, kul-house). To people familiar with this concept, this invokes a powerful image of a learned guru passing on knowledge to disciples under the shade of a large tree. This unbounded, minimal, indirect instruction as a form of transfer of knowledge soon disappeared around the 19th century, with the cells and bells model taking over the majority of institutions.