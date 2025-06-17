Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio

Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio

Save

Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CourtyardRainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - Interior PhotographyRainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CourtyardRainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - Image 5 of 37Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Nellore, India
  • Architects: Spacefiction studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  83500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Ramya Mudapaka, Naresh Nallapuneni
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Levels
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: JDB Fabtech
  • Landscape Architecture: RRR Landscapes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Simon Peter Engineering Consultants
  • City: Nellore
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio - Image 7 of 37
© Vivek Eadara

India and education – In India, one of the earliest forms of schools is a gurukul (guru-teacher, kul-house). To people familiar with this concept, this invokes a powerful image of a learned guru passing on knowledge to disciples under the shade of a large tree. This unbounded, minimal, indirect instruction as a form of transfer of knowledge soon disappeared around the 19th century, with the cells and bells model taking over the majority of institutions.

Content Loader
About this office
Spacefiction studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndia
Cite: "Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio" 17 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031115/rainbow-international-school-spacefiction-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags