Rainbow International School / Spacefiction studio

Category: Schools

Design Team: Ramya Mudapaka, Naresh Nallapuneni

City: Nellore

Country: India

India and education – In India, one of the earliest forms of schools is a gurukul (guru-teacher, kul-house). To people familiar with this concept, this invokes a powerful image of a learned guru passing on knowledge to disciples under the shade of a large tree. This unbounded, minimal, indirect instruction as a form of transfer of knowledge soon disappeared around the 19th century, with the cells and bells model taking over the majority of institutions.