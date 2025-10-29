Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office

Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office

Save

Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - Image 2 of 32Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - Image 3 of 32Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - Interior Photography, ConcreteXiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - Image 5 of 32Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum
Hangzhou, China
  • Category: Museum
  • Project Architect: Zhang Ke
  • Design Team: Roberto Caputo. Dai Haifei, Simon Persson, Virginia Chiappa Nunez, Sofia Chebotareva, Wang Liying, Zhang Mingming, Fang Shujun, He Kuang, Yu Ge
  • Collaborator: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborator Team: Wang Xiang, Chen Yixin, Li Xiang, Chen Xi, Xi Jiakai, You Bolin, Geng Junjun, Zhu Weichang, Zhang Hua, Wu Pan
  • Exhibition Design: Hangzhou GMAID Architecture Design Co,.LTD
  • Exhibition Design Team: Qian Qi, Yu Xiaoying, Yan Jiafan, Shan Jiale, Dong Xiaoyu
  • Client: China Academy of Art, Qianjiang Management Committee of West Lake Scenic Area
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office - Image 2 of 32
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. The museum dedicated to the painter couple Xiao Feng and Song Ren is situated at the foot of the Daci Mountain, a few kilometres to the south of the renowned West Lake in Hangzhou.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Cite: "Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office" 29 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035415/xiao-feng-art-museum-zao-zhang-ke-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags