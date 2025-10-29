Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office

+ 27

Category: Museum

Project Architect: Zhang Ke

Design Team: Roberto Caputo. Dai Haifei, Simon Persson, Virginia Chiappa Nunez, Sofia Chebotareva, Wang Liying, Zhang Mingming, Fang Shujun, He Kuang, Yu Ge

Collaborator: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Collaborator Team: Wang Xiang, Chen Yixin, Li Xiang, Chen Xi, Xi Jiakai, You Bolin, Geng Junjun, Zhu Weichang, Zhang Hua, Wu Pan

Exhibition Design: Hangzhou GMAID Architecture Design Co,.LTD

Exhibition Design Team: Qian Qi, Yu Xiaoying, Yan Jiafan, Shan Jiale, Dong Xiaoyu

Client: China Academy of Art, Qianjiang Management Committee of West Lake Scenic Area

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The museum dedicated to the painter couple Xiao Feng and Song Ren is situated at the foot of the Daci Mountain, a few kilometres to the south of the renowned West Lake in Hangzhou.