Xiao Feng Art Museum / ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office

-
Architects: ZAO/Zhang Ke Architecture Office
- Area: 1298 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sumin, DONG Image, Sheng Yang, Qingshan Wu, Arch Nango
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Museum
- Project Architect: Zhang Ke
- Design Team: Roberto Caputo. Dai Haifei, Simon Persson, Virginia Chiappa Nunez, Sofia Chebotareva, Wang Liying, Zhang Mingming, Fang Shujun, He Kuang, Yu Ge
- Collaborator: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Collaborator Team: Wang Xiang, Chen Yixin, Li Xiang, Chen Xi, Xi Jiakai, You Bolin, Geng Junjun, Zhu Weichang, Zhang Hua, Wu Pan
- Exhibition Design: Hangzhou GMAID Architecture Design Co,.LTD
- Exhibition Design Team: Qian Qi, Yu Xiaoying, Yan Jiafan, Shan Jiale, Dong Xiaoyu
- Client: China Academy of Art, Qianjiang Management Committee of West Lake Scenic Area
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The museum dedicated to the painter couple Xiao Feng and Song Ren is situated at the foot of the Daci Mountain, a few kilometres to the south of the renowned West Lake in Hangzhou.