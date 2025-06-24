Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Yellow River National Museum Building and Park / gmp Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Park, Cultural Architecture, Museum
Zhengzhou, China
  • Design: Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Stephan Rewolle
  • Project Lead: Sui Jinying, Zhai Chengcheng
  • Design Team: Sebastian Beyer, Fan Yibing, Huang Han, Li Zhihui, Song Xiajun, Tang Zihong, Wang Jiaxin, Yang Li, Yuan Tao, Zhu Shiyou
  • Project Management China: Li Ling, Wang Shihui
  • Partner Practice China: China Academy of Building Research (CABR)
  • Landscape Architecture: gmp, Rehwaldt Landscape Planning & Design (Beijing)
  • Façade Consultants: SUP Beijing
  • Client: Henan Zhengzhou Development Culture and Tourism Investment
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Yellow River is considered the cradle of Chinese civilization. The Yellow River National Museum, designed by architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) on the northern outskirts of Zhengzhou, explores not only the river's cultural significance but also its role in shaping the landscape. Both the new museum building and the surrounding park trace the meandering course of the 5,000-kilometer-long river, forming a physical and conceptual bridge between nature and civilization, where architecture and landscape merge into one.

