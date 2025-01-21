Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry

+ 9

Design: Paruchuri Sai Chand

Drawing: Rao Sai Shruthi

Execution: Sadhu Anurag Reddy

City: Turkayamjal

Country: India

Context – With the rapid development of urbanization, the main urban area of Hyderabad is constantly expanding eastwards, leading to the expansion of Genesis International School in a new setting. The architectural design of the school is a compelling example of how thoughtful spatial planning and materiality can transform educational spaces into nurturing environments that foster creativity, community, and sustainability.

Concept – Simple U shape plan meeting the function requirement, creating rich green courtyard space as much as possible to let in the sunshine and the wind, for the kids to enjoy the spatial experience at several scales. The design seamlessly integrates functional spaces with nature and local architectural traditions, creating a setting that feels both dynamic and welcoming.

Design of Spaces – The facade of the building stands as a striking visual anchor, blending traditional brick craftsmanship with modern sensibilities. The intricate brick patterns and geometric motifs celebrate local vernacular techniques while showcasing contemporary design thinking. The deep recesses and large glass panels introduce a rhythm of solidity and transparency, symbolizing the balance between tradition and innovation. This facade functions as more than just a protective shell; it becomes an expressive statement of identity for the school.

The stairwell exemplifies the artful use of perforated brickwork, allowing sunlight to filter through in a dappled pattern. This design element not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the space but also ensures optimal ventilation and thermal comfort. The geometric perforations create a sense of movement and playfulness, reminding us that even utilitarian spaces can become moments of beauty.

Corridors – Where the interplay between indoor and outdoor elements takes center stage. It reduces the amount of direct sunlight entering rooms by acting as a buffer zone. By intercepting sunlight, they limit heat gain and glare, keeping classrooms cooler, enhancing natural ventilation, and providing a cooling effect throughout the building.

The brick-clad walls, punctuated by classroom entrances, feature vibrant student artwork, establishing the corridor as a lively and functional spine of the school. Adjacent to this, dense tropical foliage provides a natural buffer, creating a calming atmosphere while improving air quality. This design fosters a sense of connection with nature, creating an enriching environment for learning and exploration.

This school is a benchmark for contemporary educational architecture. The use of locally sourced materials like brick not only grounds the design in its context but also ensures durability and sustainability. Open spaces, integrated greenery, and creative use of light and ventilation reflect the principles of biophilic design, fostering a holistic learning environment. More than just a building, this school is a microcosm of forward-thinking architecture.