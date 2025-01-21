Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry

Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry

Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 2 of 14Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 3 of 14Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 4 of 14Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 5 of 14Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Elementary & Middle School
Turkayamjal, India
  • Architects: Studio Sacred Geometry
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vivek Eadara
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hanuman Enterprises, Saint Gobain India
  • Design: Paruchuri Sai Chand
  • Drawing: Rao Sai Shruthi
  • Execution: Sadhu Anurag Reddy
  • City: Turkayamjal
  • Country: India
© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 6 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

Context – With the rapid development of urbanization, the main urban area of Hyderabad is constantly expanding eastwards, leading to the expansion of Genesis International School in a new setting. The architectural design of the school is a compelling example of how thoughtful spatial planning and materiality can transform educational spaces into nurturing environments that foster creativity, community, and sustainability.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 2 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

Concept – Simple U shape plan meeting the function requirement, creating rich green courtyard space as much as possible to let in the sunshine and the wind, for the kids to enjoy the spatial experience at several scales. The design seamlessly integrates functional spaces with nature and local architectural traditions, creating a setting that feels both dynamic and welcoming.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 8 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

Design of Spaces – The facade of the building stands as a striking visual anchor, blending traditional brick craftsmanship with modern sensibilities. The intricate brick patterns and geometric motifs celebrate local vernacular techniques while showcasing contemporary design thinking. The deep recesses and large glass panels introduce a rhythm of solidity and transparency, symbolizing the balance between tradition and innovation. This facade functions as more than just a protective shell; it becomes an expressive statement of identity for the school.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 5 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

The stairwell exemplifies the artful use of perforated brickwork, allowing sunlight to filter through in a dappled pattern. This design element not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the space but also ensures optimal ventilation and thermal comfort. The geometric perforations create a sense of movement and playfulness, reminding us that even utilitarian spaces can become moments of beauty. 

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Vivek Eadara

Corridors – Where the interplay between indoor and outdoor elements takes center stage. It reduces the amount of direct sunlight entering rooms by acting as a buffer zone. By intercepting sunlight, they limit heat gain and glare, keeping classrooms cooler, enhancing natural ventilation, and providing a cooling effect throughout the building.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 13 of 14
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 3 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

The brick-clad walls, punctuated by classroom entrances, feature vibrant student artwork, establishing the corridor as a lively and functional spine of the school. Adjacent to this, dense tropical foliage provides a natural buffer, creating a calming atmosphere while improving air quality. This design fosters a sense of connection with nature, creating an enriching environment for learning and exploration.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Interior Photography, Brick
© Vivek Eadara

This school is a benchmark for contemporary educational architecture. The use of locally sourced materials like brick not only grounds the design in its context but also ensures durability and sustainability. Open spaces, integrated greenery, and creative use of light and ventilation reflect the principles of biophilic design, fostering a holistic learning environment. More than just a building, this school is a microcosm of forward-thinking architecture.

© Vivek Eadara
Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry - Image 11 of 14
© Vivek Eadara

Turkayamjal, India

Studio Sacred Geometry
Brick

Educational Architecture, Schools, Elementary & Middle school, India

Cite: "Genesis International School Turkayamjal / Studio Sacred Geometry" 21 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025964/genesis-international-school-turkayamjal-studio-sacred-geometry> ISSN 0719-8884

