Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Save

House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyHouse of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, SofaHouse of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 5 of 24House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alvorada, Arkos, Ash, Bertoia, Cremme, CristalPool, Dpot, Duriplast, Futon Company, Garimpo, HAY, Saarinen, São Gabriel rústico, Tauna, Tok Stok
  • Project Team: Felipe Hess, Lucas Miilher, Manuela Siffert – Interiores: Patricia Sturm
  • Engineering: Zappacon Engenharia
  • Structural Consultants: Benedictis Engenharia Ltda. – Eng. Eduardo Duprat
  • Foundation: APOIO Assessoria e Projetos de Fundações
  • Landscape Consultants: Flavia Tiraboschi Paisagismo
  • Electromechanical Consultant: Ramoska&Castellani Proj. Assoc. Ltda
  • Lighting Consultants: Cia de Iluminação
  • Carpentry: Bretas Marcenaria
  • Project Year: Setembro 2020
  • Site Area: 1.565 m²
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 7 of 24
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in the interior of São Paulo, the design for this weekend residence takes advantage of the natural characteristics of the land: a steep slope and large rocks.

Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 5 of 24
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 21 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente

The slope of the lot, which extends from the main access road to the perimeter limit, inspired a discreet layout, integrating the construction into the natural landscape. To achieve this, the residence was partially buried, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors, so that the landscaping becomes an extension of the horizon.

Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 24 of 24
Section 03
Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

The single-story construction develops around a central landscaped courtyard, and the main volume gently touches the existing rocks on the property. At the back, the bedrooms, protected by wooden shades, open to the rear courtyard, prioritizing privacy.

Save this picture!
House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 6 of 24
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Casa dos Pátios / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 18 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029237/house-of-courtyards-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags