House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
- Area: 345 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Fran Parente
Manufacturers: Alvorada, Arkos, Ash, Bertoia, Cremme, CristalPool, Dpot, Duriplast, Futon Company, Garimpo, HAY, Saarinen, São Gabriel rústico, Tauna, Tok Stok
- Project Team: Felipe Hess, Lucas Miilher, Manuela Siffert – Interiores: Patricia Sturm
- Engineering: Zappacon Engenharia
- Structural Consultants: Benedictis Engenharia Ltda. – Eng. Eduardo Duprat
- Foundation: APOIO Assessoria e Projetos de Fundações
- Landscape Consultants: Flavia Tiraboschi Paisagismo
- Electromechanical Consultant: Ramoska&Castellani Proj. Assoc. Ltda
- Lighting Consultants: Cia de Iluminação
- Carpentry: Bretas Marcenaria
- Project Year: Setembro 2020
- Site Area: 1.565 m²
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in the interior of São Paulo, the design for this weekend residence takes advantage of the natural characteristics of the land: a steep slope and large rocks.
The slope of the lot, which extends from the main access road to the perimeter limit, inspired a discreet layout, integrating the construction into the natural landscape. To achieve this, the residence was partially buried, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors, so that the landscaping becomes an extension of the horizon.
The single-story construction develops around a central landscaped courtyard, and the main volume gently touches the existing rocks on the property. At the back, the bedrooms, protected by wooden shades, open to the rear courtyard, prioritizing privacy.