House of Courtyards / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Houses • Brazil Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 345 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alvorada , Arkos , Ash , Bertoia , Cremme , CristalPool , Dpot , Duriplast , Futon Company , Garimpo , HAY , Saarinen , São Gabriel rústico , Tauna , Tok Stok

Project Team: Felipe Hess, Lucas Miilher, Manuela Siffert – Interiores: Patricia Sturm

Engineering: Zappacon Engenharia

Structural Consultants: Benedictis Engenharia Ltda. – Eng. Eduardo Duprat

Foundation: APOIO Assessoria e Projetos de Fundações

Landscape Consultants: Flavia Tiraboschi Paisagismo

Electromechanical Consultant: Ramoska&Castellani Proj. Assoc. Ltda

Lighting Consultants: Cia de Iluminação

Carpentry: Bretas Marcenaria

Project Year: Setembro 2020

Site Area: 1.565 m²

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in the interior of São Paulo, the design for this weekend residence takes advantage of the natural characteristics of the land: a steep slope and large rocks.

The slope of the lot, which extends from the main access road to the perimeter limit, inspired a discreet layout, integrating the construction into the natural landscape. To achieve this, the residence was partially buried, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors, so that the landscaping becomes an extension of the horizon.

The single-story construction develops around a central landscaped courtyard, and the main volume gently touches the existing rocks on the property. At the back, the bedrooms, protected by wooden shades, open to the rear courtyard, prioritizing privacy.