World
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Sustainability
Portugal
  • Architects: Tsou Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Amorim, Anicolor, BRUMA, Baldocer, CIN, MARAZZI, Sanindusa
  • Lead Architect: Tiago Tsou
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Integration - Located in a village in Paredes, with river Tâmega as a backdrop, Casa da Levada blends into the rural landscape where it is situated, featuring a design that integrates architecture with the surrounding nature. An architecture that evokes the idea of a built natural environment, an architecture that arises from the very material of which the site is made. The shape of the house is molded by the terrain, creating a visual and physical continuity between the building and the natural environment.

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Functionality - The pedestrian path to the house appears as a paved groove over the green surface of the land. A tectonic fault separates the volumes of the house dedicated to social spaces and private spaces, leading to the central courtyard. 

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
Plan - Ground floor
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house develops around the courtyard, embracing it. It creates an outdoor space for gathering, where horizontal overhangs frame the surrounding landscape.

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Comfort - For climate control of the building, a water-radiant floor system was adopted using a heat pump for heating and cooling the interior. The ceramic flooring contributes to a faster and more efficient transfer of radiation. A Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (CMV) system with a heat exchanger was also installed to ensure air renewal without significant losses of interior temperature. The glazing was carefully placed, with exterior mechanical protection in the form of solar shading or blinds, to optimize thermal solar gains in winter and minimize the impact of heat in summer.

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Sustainability - The technical and construction choices follow the idea of integrating the house into the landscape, improving energy efficiency and the durability of the building alongside a commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability. Examples of this include the use of cork panels as the exterior cladding of the house, a landscaped roof (continuing with the terrain), and the stone patio constructed with the integration of stone from the ruins, whose stereotomy design was based on the reuse of the granite stones.

Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Tsou Arquitectos
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Levada House / Tsou Arquitectos " [Casa da Levada / Tsou Arquitectos ] 31 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028325/levada-house-tsou-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags