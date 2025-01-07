Takatsuki Arts Theatre / Nikken Sekkei

+ 29

Schematic Design, Design Development And Construction Supervision: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

City: Takatsuki

Country: Japan

Takatsuki Arts Theatre: Creating Public Architecture Integrated with a Park - Creating a Forest of Arts and Culture Clad in Osaka's Trees - When the design process began in the spring of 2015, the site visit highlighted a land nurtured over time, where history and nature are intertwined. On the former grounds of Takatsuki Castle, where historical elements coexist with park greenery, we sought to create a theater that would seamlessly integrate and resonate with the town as a natural extension of the landscape. Inspired by the Hokusetsu mountains to the north of Takatsuki—which have long overseen and nurtured the growth of the town—the aim was to infuse this venue with the enduring strength of the land, using timber from the Hokusetsu mountain range. The intention was to recall the charm of the castle town and the natural beauty of Takatsuki's forests through a theater adorned with wooden exteriors.

Porous 'Gaps' Create an Integrated Public Space - In pursuit of creating a public space open to all citizens, the design incorporated three halls and ten studios, each designed with 'gaps', promoting the concept of "a theater for strolling, integrated with a park." This approach enables free access to the facilities as if one were meandering through a park, creating an expansive space filled with light and nature.

Securing sound insulation between the large and small halls and the ten studios was a critical design aspect. By segmenting and introducing "gaps", each hall and studio were independently placed to avoid direct adjacency. The rooms and corridors serve as acoustic buffer zones, effectively meeting the required sound insulation standards.

The courtyards placed within these porous "gaps" and wooden louvers woven into the exterior skin-like pleats, fosters interior and exterior environments brimming with light and greenery, reminiscent of wandering through a forest.

Collaboration among Foresters, Woodworkers, Contractors, and Designers in Engaging with Wood - In recent years, wood has been used in architecture in various ways, but utilizing wood in a truly sustainable way remains a challenge. The Osaka Prefecture Forest Owners Association produces approximately 1,600 cubic meters of wood annually. At the time of design, a large amount of wood from Osaka's forests was supplied to major cities such as Tokyo for the construction of facilities like the Olympic stadiums. This project's primary focus was on forest conservation and the development of forestry, rather than constructing large wooden buildings that would burden the forest. Since medium to large-scale wooden construction projects consume thousands of cubic meters of wood, this project adopted a novel approach by utilizing wood primarily as finishing material.

Consultations with local forest owners were repeatedly conducted to respectfully use the wood from local forests. About 350 cubic meters of wood were prepared from the project's outset for a three-year construction period, the optimal amount to minimize impact on Osaka's annual wood supply.