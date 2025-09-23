Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab

-
Architects: CTAA Architects Lab
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:studiomillspace
Manufacturers: CTAALAB, DONGLONG PROJECT CO., LTD. , Yamasa Mokuzai Co.,Ltd.
Lead Architects: Cha Shao Yu
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Cha Shao Yu
- Design Team: Tseng Yu Han
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HONG MAI Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: FON JENG CO., LTD.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CTAA Architects Lab
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: CTAA Architects Lab
- Country: Taiwan
A variety of different things gather and merge under the big roof – The main structure uses exposed concrete load-bearing walls and cypress CLT roof panels. As the internal space units of the building change, the large curved roof that turns 45 degrees will produce various double-pitched roof changes with the orthogonal system space, and interpret a variety of appearances through light and shadow.