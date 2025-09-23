Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Taiwan
  5. Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab

Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab

Save

Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - Image 2 of 19Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamOur Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - Image 4 of 19Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - Image 5 of 19Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Taiwan
  • Architects: CTAA Architects Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:studiomillspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CTAALAB, DONGLONG PROJECT CO., LTD. , Yamasa Mokuzai Co.,Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Cha Shao Yu
  • Lead Team: Cha Shao Yu
  • Design Team: Tseng Yu Han
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HONG MAI Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: FON JENG CO., LTD.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CTAA Architects Lab
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: CTAA Architects Lab
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab - Image 2 of 19
© studiomillspace

A variety of different things gather and merge under the big roof – The main structure uses exposed concrete load-bearing walls and cypress CLT roof panels. As the internal space units of the building change, the large curved roof that turns 45 degrees will produce various double-pitched roof changes with the orthogonal system space, and interpret a variety of appearances through light and shadow.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CTAA Architects Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureTaiwan
Cite: "Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab" 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034273/our-forest-ctaa-architects-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags