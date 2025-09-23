Our Forest / CTAA Architects Lab

+ 14

Residential Architecture • Taiwan Architects: CTAA Architects Lab

Area: 450 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs: studiomillspace

Manufacturers: CTAALAB, DONGLONG PROJECT CO., LTD., Yamasa Mokuzai Co.,Ltd.

Lead Architects: Cha Shao Yu

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Cha Shao Yu

Design Team: Tseng Yu Han

Structural: HONG MAI Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: FON JENG CO., LTD.

MEP: CTAA Architects Lab

Environmental Sustainability: CTAA Architects Lab

Country: Taiwan

A variety of different things gather and merge under the big roof – The main structure uses exposed concrete load-bearing walls and cypress CLT roof panels. As the internal space units of the building change, the large curved roof that turns 45 degrees will produce various double-pitched roof changes with the orthogonal system space, and interpret a variety of appearances through light and shadow.