Wonder Cabinet / AAU ANASTAS

Text description provided by the architects. The Wonder Cabinet's main aim is to serve as a haven for culture and creativity and a bridge between design and production. It is a space for experimental productions between producers, including architects, designers, chefs, artisans, sound, and visual artists. It is also a space that points out the under-represented capacities of production in Palestine. The country is usually studied and analyzed; the Wonder Cabinet stands as a physical space to produce from, not only to look at.