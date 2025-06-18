Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Palestine
  5. Wonder Cabinet / AAU ANASTAS

Wonder Cabinet / AAU ANASTAS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Bethlehem, Palestine
  • Architects: AAU ANASTAS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  950
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
Courtesy of AAU ANASTAS

Text description provided by the architects. The Wonder Cabinet's main aim is to serve as a haven for culture and creativity and a bridge between design and production. It is a space for experimental productions between producers, including architects, designers, chefs, artisans, sound, and visual artists. It is also a space that points out the under-represented capacities of production in Palestine. The country is usually studied and analyzed; the Wonder Cabinet stands as a physical space to produce from, not only to look at.

AAU ANASTAS
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePalestine
Cite: "Wonder Cabinet / AAU ANASTAS" 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031287/wonder-cabinet-aau-anastas> ISSN 0719-8884

