Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base

•
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
-
Architects: Atelier 77, Matéria Base
- Area: 45 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
-
Manufacturers: Kingspan - ISOESTE
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Construction Structure And Facilities: Matéria Base
- Construction Monitoring: Atelier 77
- Coordination: Nanda Eskes, Fernando Minto, Felipe Lorga, Rafael Fogel
- Project Team: Mateus Leoni, Thainá Bessa, Matheus Araújo, Theo Bertagna
- Technical Team: Wilson Reis
- Restoration Consultants: Noemia Barradas
- Master Builder: Wilson Reis
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro, this sewing studio occupies a platform surrounded by a stone retaining wall, built over 200 years ago, according to local reports. This pre-existing structure establishes the architectural concept, serving both as a physical boundary and structural support for the new intervention.