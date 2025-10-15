Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base

Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - Image 2 of 33Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Glass, Chair, BeamSewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Atelier 77, Matéria Base
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Cairoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kingspan - ISOESTE
  • Construction Structure And Facilities: Matéria Base
  • Construction Monitoring: Atelier 77
  • Coordination: Nanda Eskes, Fernando Minto, Felipe Lorga, Rafael Fogel
  • Project Team: Mateus Leoni, Thainá Bessa, Matheus Araújo, Theo Bertagna
  • Technical Team: Wilson Reis
  • Restoration Consultants: Noemia Barradas
  • Master Builder: Wilson Reis
  • City: Rio de Janeiro
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Federico Cairoli
Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro, this sewing studio occupies a platform surrounded by a stone retaining wall, built over 200 years ago, according to local reports. This pre-existing structure establishes the architectural concept, serving both as a physical boundary and structural support for the new intervention.

About this office
Atelier 77
Office
Matéria Base
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBrazil
