Sewing Atelier Studio / Atelier 77 + Matéria Base

+ 28

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Construction Structure And Facilities: Matéria Base

Construction Monitoring: Atelier 77

Coordination: Nanda Eskes, Fernando Minto, Felipe Lorga, Rafael Fogel

Project Team: Mateus Leoni, Thainá Bessa, Matheus Araújo, Theo Bertagna

Technical Team: Wilson Reis

Restoration Consultants: Noemia Barradas

Master Builder: Wilson Reis

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro, this sewing studio occupies a platform surrounded by a stone retaining wall, built over 200 years ago, according to local reports. This pre-existing structure establishes the architectural concept, serving both as a physical boundary and structural support for the new intervention.