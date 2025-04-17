Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects

+ 29

Houses • India Architects: Prithvi Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Syam Sreesylam, Jino Sam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints , EBCO , Kohler , Saint Gobain India

Design: Ar. M. Archana

Project Management: Er. Arun Kumar

Site Supervision: Er. Sreerag K S

Landscape Design: Ar. Nimmy Zacharia

Mep Consultant: Shanu

Civil Labor Consultant: Shibu M V

Plumbing Contractor: Shimjith

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Winterfell is a work of camouflaged design, a structure that melds organically with the terrain, rolling seamlessly into the vibrant green landscape and naturally positioned boulders. Set in the scenic village of Shoolagiri within the Sanctity Ferme community in Tamil Nadu, Winterfell offers an idyllic retreat from urban life—a place to live close to nature.

Winterfell's design philosophy emphasizes authenticity and accessibility. Each component, while practical, complements the overall harmony of the house's design. Following the Universal Design Principles, the structure accommodates the site's undulating terrain while making all spaces accessible.

The natural rocks and abundant trees on the site inspire the building's organic form, seamlessly integrating the structure with its environment. The structure is elevated to preserve natural drainage and to ensure a minimal environmental footprint. Winterfell offers sweeping panoramic views through its seamless curved glass, mesh windows, open decks, and terraces, which extend outwards. At the North-east corner, existed a valley-like terrain, which was strategically converted into swimming pools with two levels, providing a safe and shallow area for children and a separate section for adults.

The walls, constructed from mud, evoke the earth's warmth in habitable spaces, while the service zones, such as toilets and staircases, are finished in gray tones that echo the tint of the natural rocks of the area. Sustainable building techniques bring this vision to life. Techniques like poured earth or raw earth concrete, which contain a small proportion of cement, have been used to create resilient walls with minimal ecological impact. To complement, lightweight materials like ferrocement have also been used.

Landscape incorporates native tropical plants in addition to the existing trees. Each material of the hard-scape is categorised based on its function, for example, pathways and ramps are made of locally sourced cobble stones, and the car parking area is made of waste granite stones sourced from a nearby quarry.

The interiors of Winterfell emphasize minimalistic elegance, featuring built-in furniture such as beds, wardrobes, seating areas, and kitchen counters. Durable terrazzo flooring adds a clean finish, while the concrete roof slabs display unaltered shutter marks, preserving the material's raw beauty. This seamless blend of modern design and nature creates a living space that respects the land, elevates organic design, and embodies a holistic connection to its environment.