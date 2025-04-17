Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete, Sink

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
India
  • Architects: Prithvi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam, Jino Sam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, EBCO, Kohler, Saint Gobain India
  • Design: Ar. M. Archana
  • Project Management: Er. Arun Kumar
  • Site Supervision: Er. Sreerag K S
  • Landscape Design: Ar. Nimmy Zacharia
  • Mep Consultant: Shanu
  • Civil Labor Consultant: Shibu M V
  • Plumbing Contractor: Shimjith
  • Country: India
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 23 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Winterfell is a work of camouflaged design, a structure that melds organically with the terrain, rolling seamlessly into the vibrant green landscape and naturally positioned boulders. Set in the scenic village of Shoolagiri within the Sanctity Ferme community in Tamil Nadu, Winterfell offers an idyllic retreat from urban life—a place to live close to nature. 

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 8 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

Winterfell's design philosophy emphasizes authenticity and accessibility. Each component, while practical, complements the overall harmony of the house's design. Following the Universal Design Principles, the structure accommodates the site's undulating terrain while making all spaces accessible. 

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete, Sink
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Syam Sreesylam

The natural rocks and abundant trees on the site inspire the building's organic form, seamlessly integrating the structure with its environment. The structure is elevated to preserve natural drainage and to ensure a minimal environmental footprint. Winterfell offers sweeping panoramic views through its seamless curved glass, mesh windows, open decks, and terraces, which extend outwards. At the North-east corner, existed a valley-like terrain, which was strategically converted into swimming pools with two levels, providing a safe and shallow area for children and a separate section for adults.

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 4 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

The walls, constructed from mud, evoke the earth's warmth in habitable spaces, while the service zones, such as toilets and staircases, are finished in gray tones that echo the tint of the natural rocks of the area. Sustainable building techniques bring this vision to life. Techniques like poured earth or raw earth concrete, which contain a small proportion of cement, have been used to create resilient walls with minimal ecological impact. To complement, lightweight materials like ferrocement have also been used.  

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 15 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 16 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 33 of 34
Section
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 22 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

Landscape incorporates native tropical plants in addition to the existing trees. Each material of the hard-scape is categorised based on its function, for example, pathways and ramps are made of locally sourced cobble stones, and the car parking area is made of waste granite stones sourced from a nearby quarry.

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 10 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 31 of 34
Floor Plan Level +0.9m
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 11 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam
Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 9 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

The interiors of Winterfell emphasize minimalistic elegance, featuring built-in furniture such as beds, wardrobes, seating areas, and kitchen counters. Durable terrazzo flooring adds a clean finish, while the concrete roof slabs display unaltered shutter marks, preserving the material's raw beauty. This seamless blend of modern design and nature creates a living space that respects the land, elevates organic design, and embodies a holistic connection to its environment.

Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects - Image 25 of 34
© Syam Sreesylam

Project gallery

Prithvi Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Cite: "Winterfell House / Prithvi Architects" 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029167/winterfell-house-prithvi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

