Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 2 of 30Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 3 of 30Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 4 of 30Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 5 of 30Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center, Market
Mexico
  • Architects: AIDIA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Cedillo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Comex, Construlita, Grupo JOBEN
  • Lead Architects: Rolando Rodriguez Leal, Natalia Wrzask
  • Structural Engineering: Project & Calc
  • Project Coordination: José Luis Mulás
  • Project Team: Alexis Escalante, Mariano González, Nitze Magaña, Emilio Vásquez
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Civic, Commercial
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 2 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo

Text description provided by the architects. MERCADO is a vibrant crafts market dedicated to empowering the local community by showcasing their artisanal creations and fresh produce to both visitors and tourists exploring the nearby Mayan archaeological wonders. The initiative for its development was part of a government-funded program for the urban improvement of underdeveloped municipalities in Mexico, in this instance, it aimed at linking a growing tourism industry with the needs of the communities in the Yucatan peninsula.

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 7 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo
Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 3 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo
Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 24 of 30
Plan 00

The market offers diverse options that promote and uphold the identity and heritage of Nicolas Bravo, a municipality with a population of under 5000 people in the state of Quintana Roo. It also doubles as a community center where activities such as cultural events and workshops promote education and well-being.

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 21 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo
Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 26 of 30
Plan Roof

The project is a testament to our commitment to a resilient approach to architecture, prioritizing construction techniques and materials that ensure minimal upkeep throughout the building's lifespan. The building is essentially constructed with four elements: a lightweight steel structure, pigmented reinforced concrete slabs and parapets, colored concrete blocks, and clay bricks as cladding for the roof and pavement.

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 9 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo
Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 5 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo

The building is laid out on an 8 by 8m structural grid arrayed into a 7,700m footprint housing 50 stalls. An ingenious vaulted roofing structure spans across the market only interrupted by two green courtyards at its heart. The inverted umbrellas shape a hyperbolic paraboloid roofing system; this not only reflects our dedication to form-finding for architectural aesthetics and structural integrity but also integrates a biophilic design philosophy, seamlessly blending the structure with its natural surroundings.

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO - Image 6 of 30
© Andrés Cedillo

Project location

Address:Nicolás Bravo, Quintana Roo, Mexico

