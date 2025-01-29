Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. On Weaving, winner of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation's inaugural AlMusalla Prize, reconciles the historic and contemporary, giving new life to the ancient architectural traditions of Islamic prayer.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Drawings
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Marco Cappelletti

It brings together the legacy of courtyard typologies in places of worship, the tradition of using date palm trees as a building material in Saudi Arabia, and the art of weaving, referencing ancient textile-making techniques indigenous to the Gulf region.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Marco Cappelletti
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Drawings
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi

Set within the Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the gateway for pilgrims to Mecca and Medina, the design of the modular musalla – meaning a space for prayer – is an exemplary study in materiality, craft, contextuality, and communality.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi

Created for the Islamic Arts Biennale in January 2025, the musalla is designed and engineered by EAST Architecture Studio in collaboration with international engineering firm AKT II, and Beirut and San Francisco-based artist Rayyane Tabet

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Drawings

Not shy in scale to the vast semi-conical vents of the Hajj Terminal's roof above, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the musalla's grand, modular date palm structure pays homage to Saudi Arabia's culture and climate. Date palm, one of the region's most prevalent natural resources, usually a waste product, is here used in abundance – creating a truly carbon-negative structure.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi

Drawing on the regional craft and the tradition of weaving, the structure's open central courtyard and woven-like prayer spaces evoke a loom, while its facades weave together palm fronds and fibers. Gaps in the translucent facades conduct and diffuse the light.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi

Set within a landscape grid inspired by the layout of palm tree plantations, used for shade by local populations for millennia, the musalla is in dialogue with the wider desert environment.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi
On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Conversations continue back in the generous, communal central courtyard, whilst the prayer spaces – more contained – create a meditative atmosphere. Modular and multifunctional, the musalla, which can be dismantled and reassembled, will have a future life after the Biennale in Jeddah and beyond.

On Weaving Pavilion, AlMusalla / East Architecture Studio
Courtesy of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. Image © Mansour Alsofi

East Architecture Studio
