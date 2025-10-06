Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in the Slope / 77 Studio architecture

Houses
Poland
Text description provided by the architects. A House Embedded in a Riverside Slope in Poland. The single-family house designed by the 77 Studio architecture studio is marked by particular sensitivity to place, view, and nature. The "House in the Slope," harmonizing with the riverside landscape, provides its residents with a sense of privacy and closeness to nature. The story of this house and its concept is inseparably connected with the Vistula, the longest and most beautiful river in Poland. On its bank, there was one specific place offering a unique view of the distant panorama of the river, the riverside vegetation, and the silhouette of the city in the background.

