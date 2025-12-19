Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025

Each year, the ArchDaily Curatorial team reviews the projects that resonated most with our readers, identifying the architectural trends and design approaches that captured the greatest attention throughout the year. Across our local sites – ArchDaily Brasil and ArchDaily en Español – residential architecture remains the most popular category, with projects built in Latin America standing out year after year.

This year's selection of Best Latin American Houses brings together both renovations and ground-up projects, covering reinterpretations of local construction techniques and innovative architectural responses. The works are set in a wide range of contexts, from dense urban environments to rural and coastal landscapes.

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 2 of 102The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 3 of 102The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 4 of 102The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 5 of 102The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - More Images+ 97

This selection offers a reading of contemporary residential architecture in Latin America, where diverse geographies and cultural conditions give rise to equally varied design approaches. Many projects demonstrate a deliberate engagement with their sites, integrating landscape stewardship through low-impact construction, reforestation, and climate-responsive strategies.

ArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025

Across the region, architects balance material clarity and constructive honesty with inventive reinterpretations of local building traditions, combining substantial, tactilely rich materials paired with considered detailing. Spatial organization emphasizes compact, efficient layouts, flexible programs, and transitional spaces between interior and exterior, creating homes that foster a close, intimate relationship with their surroundings. This body of work exemplifies the richness and diversity of approaches that define contemporary Latin American residential design.

Check out this year's selection of the Best Latin American Houses below:

Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 2 of 102
© Pedro Kok

Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 6 of 102
© Alejandro Arango

Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 7 of 102
© Bruto Studio

Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 3 of 102
© Fabian Martinez

Main House / messina | rivas

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 8 of 102
© Federico Cairoli

Refugio Calfuco / Tomás de Iruarrizaga

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 9 of 102
© Federico Cairoli

Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 10 of 102
© Cesar Bejar Studio

La Miradora House / Taller General

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 11 of 102
© JAG Studio

Teacher's House / Øblicuo

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 5 of 102
© José Rozón

Studio House / Formafatal

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 4 of 102
© BoysPlayNice

House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 12 of 102
© Filippo Bamberghi

Pupunha House / Laurent Troost Architectures + Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 13 of 102
© Joana França

House Tao / HW Studio

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 14 of 102
© Hugo Tirso Domínguez

Po-Yo House / MMCV

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 15 of 102
© Juan Muller

The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 16 of 102
© Marcos Zegers

Soul House / Idem

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 17 of 102
© Isabel Delgado

House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 18 of 102
© JAG Studio

Casa Maringá / Brasil Arquitetura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 19 of 102
© Manuel Sá

House Ona / Juliana Mondinalli - Franco Palacios Beltran

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 20 of 102
© Luis Barandiaran

Casa 3 patios / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 21 of 102
© Marcos Guiponi

Nogal House / Escobedo Soliz

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 22 of 102
©Ariadna Polo

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 23 of 102
© Arthur Duarte

RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 24 of 102
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Lelis House / vbrügg

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 25 of 102
© Federico Cairoli

Camboriú House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 26 of 102
© Pedro Kok

Miradores House / Lucas Maino Fernández

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 27 of 102
© Marcos Zegers

Casa Concón / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 28 of 102
© Javier Agustín Rojas

House N / crearq.

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 29 of 102
© Mateo Soto

Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 30 of 102
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Beam House / Urzúa Soler Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 31 of 102
© Nico Saieh

Nativa House / FROM

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 41 of 102
© Aldo Lanzi

House in La Vicentina / Al Borde

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 40 of 102
© JAG Studio

Casa Gralhas / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 39 of 102
© Gabriel Konrath

Pavilion of the Reserve / HEMAA

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 38 of 102
© Cesar Bejar Studio

Taipa Residence / Valéria Gontijo + Arquitetos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 37 of 102
© Front

Casa Risco 34 / RUUM ARQUITECTOS

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 36 of 102
© Ariadna Polo

House Next Door / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 35 of 102
© Fran Parente

Casa Emilia / herchell arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 34 of 102
© EYES OF MEMO

Casa Vicente / MASA Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 33 of 102
© Leonardo Finotti

Casa Calambau / André Braz Arquitetura + André Motta Vieira

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 32 of 102
© Evelyn Müller

House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 87 of 102
© Nelson Kon

Casa Las Tupas / Lucas Maino Fernandez

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 88 of 102
© Fernando Alarcon Luco

Haras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 68 of 102
© Fran Parente

Casa Luna / iHouse estudio

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 67 of 102
© Aldo Lanzi

House in Polônia Street / Gabriel Kogan + Guilherme Pianca

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 70 of 102
© Pedro Kok

Arajara House / Lins Arquitetos Associados

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 66 of 102
© Joana França

Florencia House / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 69 of 102
© Rafael Ortiz Santos

Casa La hoja sobre el cerro / Alsar Atelier + GB Urban Studio

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 90 of 102
© Mateo Pérez

Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 65 of 102
© Lorena Darquea

Casa DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 89 of 102
© Rafael Palacios

Mom's House / Studio Zé

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 84 of 102
© Hélder Santana

Dominga / nicolas&nicolas

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 52 of 102
© JAG Studio

Casa Lúcio Costa / amanda arcuri

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 101 of 102
© Renato Mangolin

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 45 of 102
© Cesar Belio

Sítio Vale Verde / Bruschini Arquitetura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 102 of 102
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Casa C-P / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 100 of 102
© Nico Saieh

Lima House / BLOCO Arquitetos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 51 of 102
© Joana França

Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 44 of 102
© Joana França

pRoA House / Matías de los Campos Nin Arquitecto

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 50 of 102
© Marcos Guiponi

PYR House / Cazú Zegers

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 46 of 102
© Marcos Zegers

Casa Eduardo Costa / Sava Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 86 of 102
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Casa CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 98 of 102
© Marcos Zegers

House CM / AtelierM + Nicolas Krause

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 85 of 102
© AtelierM

House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 62 of 102
© Pedro Kok

House Florida / Di Marco + Robles Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 47 of 102
© Bruto Studio

CR House / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 59 of 102
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Faria House / Estúdio OLO

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 55 of 102
© André Mortatti

Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 57 of 102
© Marcos Zegers

Casa Horqueta / BRUTO arquitectura

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 49 of 102
© Sebastián Aguilar

Casa Requena / Sommet

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 43 of 102
© Paul Renaud

Clausura House / Agustín Lozada

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 54 of 102
© Federico Cairoli

House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 56 of 102
© Carolina Lacaz

House Solomia / Estudio D3B

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 61 of 102
© Alvaro Fonseca

Lucerna House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 58 of 102
© Esteban Arteaga

Casa La Regalona / Azimut 180°

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 64 of 102
© Josefina Quezada

PH Ruiz Huidobro / Estudio Yama

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 63 of 102
© Albano García

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 42 of 102
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Arrow House / Mora Hughes Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 95 of 102
© Luis Abba

Inaê House / MACh Arquitetos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 91 of 102
© Leonardo Finotti

Monte House / Meneghetti Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 60 of 102
© Fernando Schapochnik

Casa-estudio Monica Rezman / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 53 of 102
© Manolo R. Solís

Casa IBÑ / ESTUDIO JDD

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 92 of 102
© Maia Croizet

A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 93 of 102
© BICUBIK

Casa Pedra / Stage.AEC

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 82 of 102
© Lela Leme

Casa D12 / PAR Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 96 of 102
© Felipe Cantillana

Ocote House / PPAA

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 81 of 102
© Luis Garvan

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 78 of 102
© Macarena Whittle

Choique House / Estudio Galera

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 94 of 102
© Diego Medina

Casa nnCLP / nnarquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 76 of 102
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Casa en el Dragón / Cristian Nanzer

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 79 of 102
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Cumaru House / FGMF

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 97 of 102
© Fran Parente

House F / Florencia Cheli

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 99 of 102
© Andrés Domínguez

Casa Hueca / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación + Muñoz Arquitectos + Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 77 of 102
© Javier Callejas

Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 83 of 102
© Gabriela Daltro

Casa Haras / Cinco Sólidos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 72 of 102
© Monica Barreneche

Casa Blixen 4238 / MBST Arquitectos

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 74 of 102
© Marcos Guiponi

Casa MF / Daniel Fromer

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 75 of 102
© Evelyn Müller

Casa Machado / BTE-ARQ

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 73 of 102
© Federico Kulekdjian

Casa en Villa Paranacito / Martina Lew

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 71 of 102
© Alex Freixá Kalwill

House G / Karlen + Clemente

The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025 - Image 80 of 102
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects.

Susanna Moreira & Valentina Díaz
Cite: Susanna Moreira & Valentina Díaz. "The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025" 19 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037033/the-100-best-latin-american-houses-of-2025> ISSN 0719-8884

