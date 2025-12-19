The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025

Each year, the ArchDaily Curatorial team reviews the projects that resonated most with our readers, identifying the architectural trends and design approaches that captured the greatest attention throughout the year. Across our local sites – ArchDaily Brasil and ArchDaily en Español – residential architecture remains the most popular category, with projects built in Latin America standing out year after year.

This year's selection of Best Latin American Houses brings together both renovations and ground-up projects, covering reinterpretations of local construction techniques and innovative architectural responses. The works are set in a wide range of contexts, from dense urban environments to rural and coastal landscapes.

This selection offers a reading of contemporary residential architecture in Latin America, where diverse geographies and cultural conditions give rise to equally varied design approaches. Many projects demonstrate a deliberate engagement with their sites, integrating landscape stewardship through low-impact construction, reforestation, and climate-responsive strategies.

Across the region, architects balance material clarity and constructive honesty with inventive reinterpretations of local building traditions, combining substantial, tactilely rich materials paired with considered detailing. Spatial organization emphasizes compact, efficient layouts, flexible programs, and transitional spaces between interior and exterior, creating homes that foster a close, intimate relationship with their surroundings. This body of work exemplifies the richness and diversity of approaches that define contemporary Latin American residential design.

Check out this year's selection of the Best Latin American Houses below:

