The 100 Best Latin American Houses of 2025

Each year, the ArchDaily Curatorial team reviews the projects that resonated most with our readers, identifying the architectural trends and design approaches that captured the greatest attention throughout the year. Across our local sites – ArchDaily Brasil and ArchDaily en Español – residential architecture remains the most popular category, with projects built in Latin America standing out year after year.
This year's selection of Best Latin American Houses brings together both renovations and ground-up projects, covering reinterpretations of local construction techniques and innovative architectural responses. The works are set in a wide range of contexts, from dense urban environments to rural and coastal landscapes.
This selection offers a reading of contemporary residential architecture in Latin America, where diverse geographies and cultural conditions give rise to equally varied design approaches. Many projects demonstrate a deliberate engagement with their sites, integrating landscape stewardship through low-impact construction, reforestation, and climate-responsive strategies.
Related ArticleArchDaily's Best Architectural Projects of 2025
Across the region, architects balance material clarity and constructive honesty with inventive reinterpretations of local building traditions, combining substantial, tactilely rich materials paired with considered detailing. Spatial organization emphasizes compact, efficient layouts, flexible programs, and transitional spaces between interior and exterior, creating homes that foster a close, intimate relationship with their surroundings. This body of work exemplifies the richness and diversity of approaches that define contemporary Latin American residential design.
Check out this year's selection of the Best Latin American Houses below:
Guapuruvus House / Cornetta Arquitetura
Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda
Cabin in the Buenos Aires Delta / Matías Cosenza Arquitecto
Gruta House / Salvador Román Hernández + Adela Mortéra Villarreal
Main House / messina | rivas
Refugio Calfuco / Tomás de Iruarrizaga
Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
La Miradora House / Taller General
Teacher's House / Øblicuo
Studio House / Formafatal
House Ibiúna / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
Pupunha House / Laurent Troost Architectures + Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo
House Tao / HW Studio
Po-Yo House / MMCV
The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura
Soul House / Idem
House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio
Casa Maringá / Brasil Arquitetura
House Ona / Juliana Mondinalli - Franco Palacios Beltran
Casa 3 patios / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi
Nogal House / Escobedo Soliz
Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos
RWO House / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
Lelis House / vbrügg
Camboriú House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Miradores House / Lucas Maino Fernández
Casa Concón / Osvaldo Larrain + Tomás Tironi
House N / crearq.
Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura
Beam House / Urzúa Soler Arquitectos
Nativa House / FROM
House in La Vicentina / Al Borde
Casa Gralhas / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Pavilion of the Reserve / HEMAA
Taipa Residence / Valéria Gontijo + Arquitetos
Casa Risco 34 / RUUM ARQUITECTOS
House Next Door / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura
Casa Emilia / herchell arquitectos
Casa Vicente / MASA Arquitectos
Casa Calambau / André Braz Arquitetura + André Motta Vieira
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff
Casa Las Tupas / Lucas Maino Fernandez
Haras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Casa Luna / iHouse estudio
House in Polônia Street / Gabriel Kogan + Guilherme Pianca
Arajara House / Lins Arquitetos Associados
Florencia House / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)
Casa La hoja sobre el cerro / Alsar Atelier + GB Urban Studio
Amankay House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Casa DLCA / 0studio Arquitectura
Mom's House / Studio Zé
Dominga / nicolas&nicolas
Casa Lúcio Costa / amanda arcuri
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja
Sítio Vale Verde / Bruschini Arquitetura
Casa C-P / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos
Lima House / BLOCO Arquitetos
Modular Bahia / UNA Barbara e Valentim
pRoA House / Matías de los Campos Nin Arquitecto
PYR House / Cazú Zegers
Casa Eduardo Costa / Sava Arquitectos
Casa CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos
House CM / AtelierM + Nicolas Krause
House of the Alley / Estúdio Artigas
House Florida / Di Marco + Robles Arquitectos
CR House / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira
Faria House / Estúdio OLO
Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados
Casa Horqueta / BRUTO arquitectura
Casa Requena / Sommet
Clausura House / Agustín Lozada
House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha
House Solomia / Estudio D3B
Lucerna House / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio
Casa La Regalona / Azimut 180°
PH Ruiz Huidobro / Estudio Yama
Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro
Arrow House / Mora Hughes Arquitectos
Inaê House / MACh Arquitetos
Monte House / Meneghetti Arquitectos
Casa-estudio Monica Rezman / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Casa IBÑ / ESTUDIO JDD
A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS
Casa Pedra / Stage.AEC
Casa D12 / PAR Arquitectos
Ocote House / PPAA
Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos
Choique House / Estudio Galera
Casa nnCLP / nnarquitectos
Casa en el Dragón / Cristian Nanzer
Cumaru House / FGMF
House F / Florencia Cheli
Casa Hueca / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación + Muñoz Arquitectos + Augusto Quijano Arquitectos
Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
Casa Haras / Cinco Sólidos
Casa Blixen 4238 / MBST Arquitectos
Casa MF / Daniel Fromer
Casa Machado / BTE-ARQ
Casa en Villa Paranacito / Martina Lew
House G / Karlen + Clemente
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review, proudly presented by GIRA.
GIRA sets the standard where architectural design meets intelligence. From the defining moments of 2025 to the innovations shaping 2026, we create smart solutions that elevate living and working environments with timeless aesthetics. Join us in shaping the future of architecture and interior design — where vision becomes reality.
Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.