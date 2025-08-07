Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

+ 10

Category: Houses

City: Praia do Forte

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Praia do Forte, on the northern coast of Bahia, Casa Coral is a project designed by architect Sidney Quintela that accurately translates the concept of contemporary tropical architecture. With 501m² distributed over two floors, the residence was conceived to accommodate an extensive family during their leisure moments, uniting comfort, functionality, and a full relationship with the coastal landscape.