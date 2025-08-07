Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
- Area: 501 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Gabriela Daltro
-
Manufacturers: Bizancio Casa, Demuner, Home Design Casual, Ommi Light, Pavimenti, Portobello, Tidelli, kitchens
-
Lead Architect: Sidney Quintela
Text description provided by the architects. Located on Praia do Forte, on the northern coast of Bahia, Casa Coral is a project designed by architect Sidney Quintela that accurately translates the concept of contemporary tropical architecture. With 501m² distributed over two floors, the residence was conceived to accommodate an extensive family during their leisure moments, uniting comfort, functionality, and a full relationship with the coastal landscape.