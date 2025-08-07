Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Save

Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, BalconyCoral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Image 3 of 15Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamCoral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Image 5 of 15Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia do Forte, Brazil
  • Architects: Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  501
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriela Daltro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bizancio Casa, Demuner, Home Design Casual, Ommi Light, Pavimenti, Portobello, Tidelli, kitchens
  • Lead Architect: Sidney Quintela
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony
© Gabriela Daltro

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Praia do Forte, on the northern coast of Bahia, Casa Coral is a project designed by architect Sidney Quintela that accurately translates the concept of contemporary tropical architecture. With 501m² distributed over two floors, the residence was conceived to accommodate an extensive family during their leisure moments, uniting comfort, functionality, and a full relationship with the coastal landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Coral House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning" [Casa Coral / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning] 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032794/coral-house-sidney-quintela-architecture-plus-urban-planning> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags