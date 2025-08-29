Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
La Miradora House / Taller General

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Machachi, Ecuador
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Santiago León, Cerrotecec, Las Manos Sucias
  • Structural Calculations: Miguel Morales
  • Construction: Taller General
  • City: Machachi
  • Country: Ecuador
La Miradora House / Taller General - Image 9 of 33
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Miradora is a dwelling located in the central highlands of Ecuador, in the páramo ecosystem at 3403 meters above sea level. The elongated plot has access on one end from a local road and, on the other, a large ravine. On either side, neighboring prairies and large volcanoes define the location of the house. It sits at the highest point of the lot and takes advantage of a slight slope to open up to all views and organize its interior.

Taller General
Materials

WoodSteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Cite: "La Miradora House / Taller General" [Casa La Miradora / Taller General] 29 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033447/la-miradora-house-taller-general> ISSN 0719-8884

