+ 18

Houses • Dominican Republic Architects: Øblicuo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: José Rozón

Lead Architects: Alejandro Frias, Carlos Encarnación

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dos Bocas, in the province of El Seibo, Dominican Republic, a community that for generations has been dedicated to livestock and agriculture as its main source of income.