Arrow House / Mora Hughes Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the town of Chacras de Coria, Casa Flecha is a contemporary retreat immersed in a natural setting, conceived as a space for gathering where architecture establishes a fluid dialogue with the landscape. Set on a wooded plot, the house is composed of a series of gabled volumes built with a metal structure, forming a fragmented composition that defines different areas of use and reinforces the connection with the surroundings.

The volumes are uniformly clad in micro-ribbed metal sheeting, lending unity and character to the whole. Glass and perforated black metal enclosures provide lightness and permeability, encouraging interaction with the outdoors. The layout of the volumes creates courtyards and intermediate spaces that promote cross ventilation and integration with the landscape.

Inside, the walls and ceilings are fully clad in wood, bringing warmth and a sense of coziness that contrasts with the robustness of the metal structure. Polished concrete floors reinforce the understated, continuous aesthetic of the interior, creating a harmonious and contemporary atmosphere. A mezzanine level houses a workspace and relaxation area, enriched by greenery that adds life and freshness to the space. In the social area, a wood-burning stove becomes a focal point, providing comfort and warmth during the colder months.

The outdoor spaces enhance the living experience with a jacuzzi and open-air shower that invite connection with nature in a setting designed for rest and enjoyment. A custom-designed grill area encourages social gatherings, reinforcing the home’s character as a place for celebration and togetherness.

More than a traditional dwelling, Casa Flecha is envisioned as a contemporary retreat that balances strength and lightness, offering a flexible living experience in close relationship with its natural surroundings.