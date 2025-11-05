Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House G / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardHouse G / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamHouse G / Karlen + Clemente - Image 4 of 18House G / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, GlassHouse G / Karlen + Clemente - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Río Tercero, Argentina
  • Architects: Karlen + Clemente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Holcim, Sika, ABERTINO, ACINDAR, Ilva, Jhonson Acero, REHAU
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects In Charge: Monica Karlen, Juan Clemente
  • Design Team: Melisa Perotti, Agustina Rinaudo, Antonella Soldevila, Julieta Gaggiofatto
  • Technical Team: Fernanda Mercado
  • City: Río Tercero
  • Country: Argentina
House G / Karlen + Clemente - Image 6 of 18
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The plot, of regular shape, is located in a residential neighborhood. The implantation strategy consisted of positioning the built mass to cover the entire front of the lot, from the eastern to the western boundary, freeing a large central patio as an organizing nucleus of social life. The house establishes controlled interior relationships towards the street while opening widely towards the backyard, taking advantage of the northern orientation, and promoting a gradual transition between the urban and domestic realms.

Cite: "House G / Karlen + Clemente" [Casa G / Karlen + Clemente] 05 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035534/house-g-karlen-plus-clemente> ISSN 0719-8884

