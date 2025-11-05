House G / Karlen + Clemente

+ 13

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Monica Karlen, Juan Clemente

Design Team: Melisa Perotti, Agustina Rinaudo, Antonella Soldevila, Julieta Gaggiofatto

Technical Team: Fernanda Mercado

City: Río Tercero

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The plot, of regular shape, is located in a residential neighborhood. The implantation strategy consisted of positioning the built mass to cover the entire front of the lot, from the eastern to the western boundary, freeing a large central patio as an organizing nucleus of social life. The house establishes controlled interior relationships towards the street while opening widely towards the backyard, taking advantage of the northern orientation, and promoting a gradual transition between the urban and domestic realms.