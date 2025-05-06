Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 2 of 16Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 3 of 16Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop, Glass, BeamPiedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedPiedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
São Paulo, Brazil
Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project of the "House in Piedade" was developed with a focus on efficiency to precisely meet the specific needs of the local environment and the demands of the client. Located in the interior of São Paulo, the house, with approximately 1,500 square feet, stands out for its programmatic simplicity, speed of construction, and reduced costs.

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Patio
© Arthur Duarte

The residence is composed of two main programmatic blocks that house bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Between these blocks, a covered balcony with transparent roofing was positioned, designed to be a sheltered space with sunlight, especially important in a mountain city subjected to lower temperatures during the winter.

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop, Glass, Beam
© Arthur Duarte

The cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction system was chosen due to the reduced spans and the need for rapid construction. The complete assembly of the house’s structure was completed in less than a week. The use of wood panels as a structural element not only prioritizes construction efficiency but also ensures lower environmental impact, considering that the production of this material, besides retaining greenhouse gases, uses less energy than steel and concrete.

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 12 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 13 of 16
Longitudinal Section

Translucent roofing was employed throughout the house, not only to protect the CLT ceiling panels from exposure to rain but also to allow light to enter the central balcony and eaves. The design of the "House in Piedade" represents a balance between functionality and sustainability, addressing the practical demands of the project while new construction possibilities are explored.

Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 11 of 16
© Arthur Duarte

Project gallery

About this office
Nitsche Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Piedade House / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Casa Piedade / Nitsche Arquitetos] 06 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029849/piedade-house-nitsche-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

