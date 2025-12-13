Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura

+ 20

Category: Houses

Project Team: Rodrigo Ferreira Oliveira, Simone Shimada, Beatriz Rocha

Year Of Construction: 2023 – em andamento

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Design of a house located on a 1-hectare rural property in Cunha, São Paulo, situated on a plot of land that had been previously cleared for sale, a common situation in rural subdivisions in São Paulo. In this context, in addition to the architectural design of the residence, an environmental analysis of the existing rural network and a study of the other programs located throughout the property were requested.