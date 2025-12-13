Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura

Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura

São Paulo, Brazil
Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. Design of a house located on a 1-hectare rural property in Cunha, São Paulo, situated on a plot of land that had been previously cleared for sale, a common situation in rural subdivisions in São Paulo. In this context, in addition to the architectural design of the residence, an environmental analysis of the existing rural network and a study of the other programs located throughout the property were requested.

vapor arquitetura
Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Black Stone House / vapor arquitetura" [Casa da Pedra Preta / vapor arquitetura] 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036974/black-stone-house-vapor-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

