World
Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Chile
  • Architects: Felipe Toro, Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Casals
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vidrieria Acuario
  • Lead Architects: Gonzalo Rufin y Felipe Toro
  • Construction Company: Constructora Guay Guay
  • Engineering Calculators: Jorge Argandoña
  • Program: Master bedroom - guest bedroom - bedroom 03 - master bathroom - service terrace - common areas terrace - Living room - kitchen - main access
  • Country: Chile
Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals

Text description provided by the architects. The more than six thousand kilometers of Chilean coastline give rise to beaches with diverse landscapes, characteristics and even temperatures, providing different options that suit all tastes.

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals
Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals

In the case of lovers of a good windy climate for practicing water sports such as windsurfing and kitesurfing, there is no doubt that the destination is called “Matanzas”, a town located in the central area of ​​the country, three hours away from Santiago, the capital city. Here, the project “Refugio 45” is located in the middle of a mountainous sector with a view surrounded by forests and ravines, a figure that in the distance stands out for being both vertical and horizontal at the same time, making the most of the only flat space of the land where it is located, and thanks to its wood materiality it blends in as a cozy shelter inviting to protect yourself from the climatic conditions of the zone.

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam, Deck
© Pablo Casals

The construction is characterized by the repetition of a module that houses three stories high and extends nine times in width, forming 80 m2 between exterior and interior spaces. Furthermore, through a skeleton made up of wood and steel ties, the project recognizes the small available area where it should be located and uses it to its advantage to rise vertically, distributing the public program, such as the kitchen, living room and bathroom, in a first floor next to the terraces, while the private spaces are on the upper floors, such as the master bedroom and a tiny loft that is used to accommodate guests.

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pablo Casals
Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Image 25 of 33
Plan - 1st floor

Finally, the facades of the house consider certain levels of transparency. The side faces remain open to get clean horizontal views, while the northern facade develops a combination of timber blinders over the terraces for sunlight and rain protection.

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam
© Pablo Casals

Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Pablo Casals

Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos
Felipe Toro
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

"Shelter 45 / Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos + Felipe Toro" 13 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

