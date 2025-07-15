Soul House / Idem

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design / Construction Details: José López
- Design / Construction Details / Construction Consultant: Dennis Sola
- Design / Construction Details / Builder: Daniel Romero
- Design / Construction: Carolina Vazquez
- Building Consultant: Jorge Ribadeneira
- Structural Engineer: José Sánchez
- Constructor: Oswaldo Moyal
- City: Valle de Mindo
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. Soul House is a refuge nestled in the heart of the Mindo Valley, grounded in the atmospheric and material conditions of its surroundings, as well as the symbolic world its inhabitants have shaped to narrate their lives. Geometry is employed to order every element, inside and out, proposing a microcosm articulated as an opaque interior, veiled from the exterior. Symmetrical in both axes, the house envisions a duality between body and atmosphere, matter and mood.