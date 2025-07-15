Soul House / Idem

+ 14

Houses • Valle de Mindo, Ecuador Architects: Idem

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 72 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FV

Lead Architects: José López, Daniel Romero, Dennis Sola

Category: Houses

Design / Construction Details: José López

Design / Construction Details / Construction Consultant: Dennis Sola

Design / Construction Details / Builder: Daniel Romero

Design / Construction: Carolina Vazquez

Building Consultant: Jorge Ribadeneira

Structural Engineer: José Sánchez

Constructor: Oswaldo Moyal

City: Valle de Mindo

Country: Ecuador

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Soul House is a refuge nestled in the heart of the Mindo Valley, grounded in the atmospheric and material conditions of its surroundings, as well as the symbolic world its inhabitants have shaped to narrate their lives. Geometry is employed to order every element, inside and out, proposing a microcosm articulated as an opaque interior, veiled from the exterior. Symmetrical in both axes, the house envisions a duality between body and atmosphere, matter and mood.