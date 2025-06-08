Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff

House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, Chair
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Fernanda Neiva, Fernanda Palmieri, Paula Zasnicoff
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  273
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alonso Mármores, GFB Marcenaria, Ladrilho Saltense, Metal Art, REKA, Stone, Unika
  • Lead Architects: Fernanda Neiva, Fernanda Palmieri, Paula Zasnicoff
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Monica Romanhol
  • Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasone
  • Lighting Design: Fernanda Neiva
  • Interior Design: Fernanda Neiva
  • Structures: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Foundations: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Electrical Engineering: Phi Engenharia de Instalações
  • Hydraulical Engineering: Phi Engenharia de Instalações
  • Construction: Mauricio Boaventura
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Image 18 of 26
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Fernanda Neiva, Fernanda Palmieri and Paula Zasnicoff trained as architects at FAU-USP (School of Architecture and Urbanism - University of Sao Paulo), developed their final thesis together and shared the initial stages of their professional career. Life took them to different situations and places in Brasil, and on different continents. In 2019, the life long friendship between these architects and their client created the opportunity for a reunion and collaborative project. The architects came together on a bank holiday weekend to conceive the project which was subsequently developed by Galeria Arquitetos under the coordination and supervision of Fernanda Neiva.

House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Image 8 of 26
© Nelson Kon
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nelson Kon

The design of this house called "Casa Renda" explores the integration of inside and outside spaces through floor to ceiling windows, the perforated façade elements, the continuity of materials, and through the relationship of the different spaces with the central garden. The spatial arrangement integrates the living areas with the open plan kitchen, veranda and garden. While spaces such as bedrooms and utility areas are arranged peripherally to provide privacy. From the garden at the centre it is possible to access the roof terrace which makes the most of the sunny roof level.

House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Nelson Kon
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Image 12 of 26
© Nelson Kon
House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Image 19 of 26
© Nelson Kon

Concrete is the predominant material of the project, present in the exposed structure, in the hand-made cement floor tiles, in the kitchen worktops and in the precast panels that compose the façade. The design of the façade draws on the patterns found in traditional Brazilian hand-made lace and constitutes one of the main features of the house, presenting a woven façade to the street.  Casa Renda translates as "The Lace House”.

House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Nelson Kon

Fernanda Neiva
Office
Fernanda Palmieri
Office
Paula Zasnicoff
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff" [Casa Renda / Fernanda Neiva + Fernanda Palmieri + Paula Zasnicoff] 08 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027095/house-renda-fernanda-neiva-plus-fernanda-palmieri-plus-paula-zasnicoff> ISSN 0719-8884

