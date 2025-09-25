Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio

Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Rama Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Carolina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez
  • Design Team: Mária Laura Espinoza
  • Technical Team: Gary Rivera
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Patricio Cevallos
  • Landscape Architecture: Folia - Clemencia Echeverri
  • Interior Design: Micra
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
Text description provided by the architects. On a slope of Ilaló, within a community committed to responsible water management, native vegetation, and landscape integration, the House of Rolling Rooms is situated. Designed for a young couple with a sensitive vision of living, this home is proposed as a conscious alternative to traditional construction models in rural areas of urban expansion. From its inception, the goal was to create a home that integrates with respect and economical means.

