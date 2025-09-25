House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio

+ 21

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Carolina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez

Design Team: Mária Laura Espinoza

Technical Team: Gary Rivera

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Patricio Cevallos

Landscape Architecture: Folia - Clemencia Echeverri

Interior Design: Micra

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. On a slope of Ilaló, within a community committed to responsible water management, native vegetation, and landscape integration, the House of Rolling Rooms is situated. Designed for a young couple with a sensitive vision of living, this home is proposed as a conscious alternative to traditional construction models in rural areas of urban expansion. From its inception, the goal was to create a home that integrates with respect and economical means.