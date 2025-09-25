House of the Rolling Rooms / Rama Estudio

-
Architects: Rama Estudio
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:JAG Studio
Text description provided by the architects. On a slope of Ilaló, within a community committed to responsible water management, native vegetation, and landscape integration, the House of Rolling Rooms is situated. Designed for a young couple with a sensitive vision of living, this home is proposed as a conscious alternative to traditional construction models in rural areas of urban expansion. From its inception, the goal was to create a home that integrates with respect and economical means.