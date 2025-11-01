Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados

Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados

Save

Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, DeckPrimeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, BedroomPrimeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamPrimeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 5 of 40Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Chorrillos, Chile
  • Architects: Stanaćev Granados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  256
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Category: Houses
  • Furniture And Interior Design: Stanaćev Granados
  • Lighting: Stanaćev Granados
  • Landscape: Vanessa Barrois (Landscaperschile) + Joaquín Lobato
  • Structure: Alberto Ramírez
  • Construction: Claudio Lagos, Florent Dromard
  • City: Chorrillos
  • Country: Chile
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. Primeriza House is located on a small clearing of an otherwise heavily sloped terrain with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean to the front and a strong backdrop of almost vertical slope densely populated by cypress trees. Our clients wanted to make the most of outdoor living, and one of their key requirements was to create many opportunities to inhabit the exterior. Another was to create various different environments, nooks and crannies, and moods inside the house. These two, combined with the plot and weather conditions, shaped the volume of the house and its many transitional spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stanaćev Granados
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados" [Casa Primeriza / Stanaćev Granados] 01 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035139/primeriza-house-stanacev-granados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags