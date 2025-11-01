Primeriza House / Stanaćev Granados

+ 35

Houses • Chorrillos, Chile Architects: Stanaćev Granados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 256 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Category: Houses

Furniture And Interior Design: Stanaćev Granados

Lighting: Stanaćev Granados

Landscape: Vanessa Barrois (Landscaperschile) + Joaquín Lobato

Structure: Alberto Ramírez

Construction: Claudio Lagos, Florent Dromard

City: Chorrillos

Country: Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Primeriza House is located on a small clearing of an otherwise heavily sloped terrain with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean to the front and a strong backdrop of almost vertical slope densely populated by cypress trees. Our clients wanted to make the most of outdoor living, and one of their key requirements was to create many opportunities to inhabit the exterior. Another was to create various different environments, nooks and crannies, and moods inside the house. These two, combined with the plot and weather conditions, shaped the volume of the house and its many transitional spaces.