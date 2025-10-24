Beam House / Urzúa Soler Arquitectos

+ 13

Houses • Curicó, Chile Architects: Urzúa Soler Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arauco , Melón Hormigones , Timber Ingenieria

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Nicolas Urzúa, Mauricio Urzúa

Construction: Constructora URZÚA SOLER

Mechanical System: Timber Ingenieria

Program: Private House

City: Curicó

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The project is for a single-family home located on a rural plantation in Chile's central valley. It was designed as a primary residence that had to have (as requested) the characteristics of a vacation retreat, as well as being configured with an efficient, economical, and quick-to-build system.