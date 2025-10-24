Beam House / Urzúa Soler Arquitectos

-
Architects: Urzúa Soler Arquitectos
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Nico Saieh
-
Manufacturers: Arauco, Melón Hormigones, Timber Ingenieria
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The project is for a single-family home located on a rural plantation in Chile's central valley. It was designed as a primary residence that had to have (as requested) the characteristics of a vacation retreat, as well as being configured with an efficient, economical, and quick-to-build system.