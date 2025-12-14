House in La Vicentina / Al Borde

+ 36

Category: Houses

Architecture And Construction: Al Borde

Al Borde Contributors: María Fernanda Heredia, Melissa Narváez

Sustainability: Grupo Investigación Scinergy

Scinergy Contributors: Estefany Vizuete, Joel Vega

Structural Engineering: Patricio Cevallos

Plumbing: Carolina Quishpe

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in La Vicentina, a traditional middle-class neighborhood in Quito, Ecuador. The location of the lot on a staircase makes it impossible to have parking, but far from being a disadvantage, it aligns with the lifestyle of the owner, who is a frequent bicycle user. In addition, the hillside topography provides an opportunity to take advantage of the view towards Cerro Auqui. Added to these conditions are the client's needs: a home for his own use, a smaller one for his daughter, and a versatile common space that can function as a workshop or social area.