House in La Vicentina / Al Borde

Quito, Ecuador
  • Architecture And Construction: Al Borde
  • Al Borde Contributors: María Fernanda Heredia, Melissa Narváez
  • Sustainability: Grupo Investigación Scinergy
  • Scinergy Contributors: Estefany Vizuete, Joel Vega
  • Structural Engineering: Patricio Cevallos
  • Plumbing: Carolina Quishpe
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in La Vicentina, a traditional middle-class neighborhood in Quito, Ecuador. The location of the lot on a staircase makes it impossible to have parking, but far from being a disadvantage, it aligns with the lifestyle of the owner, who is a frequent bicycle user. In addition, the hillside topography provides an opportunity to take advantage of the view towards Cerro Auqui. Added to these conditions are the client's needs: a home for his own use, a smaller one for his daughter, and a versatile common space that can function as a workshop or social area.

Al Borde
