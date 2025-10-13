Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pupunha House / Laurent Troost Architectures + Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Manaus, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Authors: Laurent Troost
  • Interiors: Chris Coimbra
  • Structural And Complementary Design: Eng. Silvio Heimbecker
  • Construction: Helena Rabello e Daniel Herszon
  • Landscape Architecture: Hana Eto Gall
  • Model: Lucila Melgueiro, Bareporanga
  • City: Manaus
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. With the premise of preserving the existing greenery and creating a compact and efficient residence, the office Laurent Troost Architectures designed the Casa Pupunha, located in a condominium in the western zone of Manaus, next to an area of permanent environmental protection. Its landscaping was crafted by Hana Eto Gall, conceived through a direct dialogue with the Amazonian landscape. The name refers to the pupunha palm that occupies the center of the lot, preserved throughout the construction, and to the other plants placed around the residence, which become an essential part of the landscaping and architectural concept.

Laurent Troost Architectures
Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo
Cite: "Pupunha House / Laurent Troost Architectures + Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo" [Casa Pupunha / Laurent Troost Architectures + Hana Eto Gall Paisagismo] 13 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034775/pupunha-house-laurent-troost-architectures-plus-hana-eto-gall-paisagismo> ISSN 0719-8884

