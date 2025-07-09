Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

+ 13

Houses • Puerto Escondido, Mexico Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Carla Osorio, Mario Avila

Category: Houses

Design Team: Noemie Coquil, Karina Flores

Technical Team: Jesus Piña

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Grado 50

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tobi is a project located on the coast of Oaxaca, on a steeply sloped site that descends westward, offering breathtaking views of the sunset and the crashing waves of the Pacific. With a narrative and reflection rooted in simple architectural principles, Casa Tobi reinterprets traditional elements of its context through a playful architectural approach, where spaces are revealed fluidly and seek to surprise.