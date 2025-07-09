Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyTobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodTobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodTobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodTobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Carla Osorio, Mario Avila
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Noemie Coquil, Karina Flores
  • Technical Team: Jesus Piña
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Grado 50
  • City: Puerto Escondido
  • Country: Mexico
Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tobi is a project located on the coast of Oaxaca, on a steeply sloped site that descends westward, offering breathtaking views of the sunset and the crashing waves of the Pacific. With a narrative and reflection rooted in simple architectural principles, Casa Tobi reinterprets traditional elements of its context through a playful architectural approach, where spaces are revealed fluidly and seek to surprise.

Project gallery

About this office
Espacio 18 Arquitectura
Cite: "Tobi House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura" [Casa Tobi / Espacio 18 Arquitectura] 09 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031866/tobi-house-espacio-18-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

