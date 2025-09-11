House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

-
Architects: Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha
- Area: 209 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
-
Manufacturers: Florense, Alwitra, Granitorre, InvestWood - Viroc
-
Lead Architects: Kiko Castello Branco + Lucas Cunha
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes
- General Construction: Construtora M Gomes
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WXYZ Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arquimedes Costa Projeto Estrutural
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: AF Projetos
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Casa AC consists of a pavilion attached to an existing house located in the interior of the state of São Paulo. This new space houses a living area with a kitchen, a large dining table, and an integrated living room, as well as a guest suite on the ground floor — designed especially for visitors with reduced mobility — and a changing room supporting the existing pool on the property.