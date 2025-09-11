Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  209
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Florense, Alwitra, Granitorre, InvestWood - Viroc
  • Lead Architects: Kiko Castello Branco + Lucas Cunha
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes
  • General Construction: Construtora M Gomes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WXYZ Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arquimedes Costa Projeto Estrutural
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: AF Projetos
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Casa AC consists of a pavilion attached to an existing house located in the interior of the state of São Paulo. This new space houses a living area with a kitchen, a large dining table, and an integrated living room, as well as a guest suite on the ground floor — designed especially for visitors with reduced mobility — and a changing room supporting the existing pool on the property.

Project gallery

Cite: "House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha" [Casa AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha] 11 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033932/house-ac-kiko-castello-branco-arquitetura-plus-lucas-cunha> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags