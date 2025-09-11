House AC / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

+ 21

Category: Houses

Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes

General Construction: Construtora M Gomes

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WXYZ Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Arquimedes Costa Projeto Estrutural

Engineering & Consulting > Others: AF Projetos

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Casa AC consists of a pavilion attached to an existing house located in the interior of the state of São Paulo. This new space houses a living area with a kitchen, a large dining table, and an integrated living room, as well as a guest suite on the ground floor — designed especially for visitors with reduced mobility — and a changing room supporting the existing pool on the property.