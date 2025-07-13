Monte House / Meneghetti Arquitectos

+ 23

Houses • San Miguel del Monte, Argentina Architects: Meneghetti Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Lucas Meneghetti, Sebastian Meneghetti, Juan Pablo Meneghetti

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Montserrat Cadena Velas, Melina Gonzales Borotti

Interior Design: Juliana Bongarrá

City: San Miguel del Monte

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a large plot of land in San Miguel del Monte, near the rural neighborhood of La Florentina. This is a low-density area, characterized by green expanses, dirt roads, and the presence of metal silos that complete the landscape. These agricultural structures, typical of the imagery surrounding getaways from the city of Buenos Aires, serve as both a symbolic and material point of reference.