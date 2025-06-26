Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pavilion of the Reserve / HEMAA

  • Architects: HEMAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  263
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Béjar
  • Design Team: Arq. Santiago Hernández Matos, Arq. Alejandra Tornel Cahue, Arq. José Miguel Fainsod Castro, Arq. José Pedro López González, Arq. Andrés Fajardo González, Arq. Bernardo Bermeo Cervantes, Arq. Daniela Parra Orozco
  • Engineering & Consultants Group: Grupo BVG
  • Landscape Desgin: Hugo Sánchez Paisaje
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Reserva Santa Fe, Pabellon de la Reserva emerges as a testament to a balanced way of life—an existence centered around the intimate embrace of nature, all conveniently situated just minutes away from the bustling metropolis of Mexico City.

HEMAA
Wood

Cite: "Pavilion of the Reserve / HEMAA" [Pabellón de la Reserva / HEMAA] 26 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031485/pavilion-of-the-reserve-hemaa> ISSN 0719-8884

