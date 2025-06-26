Pavilion of the Reserve / HEMAA

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Arq. Santiago Hernández Matos, Arq. Alejandra Tornel Cahue, Arq. José Miguel Fainsod Castro, Arq. José Pedro López González, Arq. Andrés Fajardo González, Arq. Bernardo Bermeo Cervantes, Arq. Daniela Parra Orozco
- Engineering & Consultants Group: Grupo BVG
- Landscape Desgin: Hugo Sánchez Paisaje
- Interior Design: Dirección MX en colaboración con HEMAA
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Reserva Santa Fe, Pabellon de la Reserva emerges as a testament to a balanced way of life—an existence centered around the intimate embrace of nature, all conveniently situated just minutes away from the bustling metropolis of Mexico City.