Po-Yo House / MMCV

Architects: MMCV
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Juan Muller
Manufacturers: Crotti , DE OTRO TIEMPO, Dekton, Herrajes Hilton, Huup, MF HERRERÍA , Robinet, SBG, Tondat
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Villa Devoto neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Po-Yo House emerges from the integral transformation of an existing house. The project proposes a contemporary interpretation of its original structure, reclaiming its spatial virtues and giving it a new identity.