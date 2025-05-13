Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Exterior Photography, BalconyCasa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 3 of 16Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Villa de Tututepec, Mexico
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Kani-Ini is located on a 4,500 m² plot facing the sea, in the El Vigía sector of Puerto Escondido, on the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico. The project had to accommodate a comprehensive program of spaces while also meeting the family's needs for use and permanence. Given this complexity, the main challenge was to design the house with the least possible impact on its immediate surroundings.

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 12 of 16
© Cesar Belio
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 16 of 16
Floor Plan
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Cesar Belio
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Based on this premise, the approach was to break down the total built area into several strategically distributed structures. The social and recreational area was resolved through a continuous nave, supported by a mixed structure of wood and concrete, oriented towards the beach and the Pacific Ocean. This nave features a single-sloped roof and a flat slab section, on which a rooftop was designed. This elevated space offers new contemplative perspectives, inviting permanence and enhancing the visual and sensory experience from a higher level.

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 6 of 16
© Cesar Belio
Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 10 of 16
© Cesar Belio

At the heart of the house, a central green water courtyard serves as a transition point between spaces. This element not only connects the different areas but also provides privacy and acts as the natural distributor, defining the organic core of the house.

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Cesar Belio

The bedrooms and service areas are distributed across six independent modules, positioned at the rear of the property in a staggered arrangement. This layout constructively isolates the spaces, creating solid volumes that are connected only through circulation bridges. In this way, the built mass is fragmented throughout the site, achieving a more harmonious integration with the surrounding environment.

Casa Kani Ini / TAC Taller Alberto Calleja - Image 15 of 16
© Cesar Belio

