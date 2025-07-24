Refugio Calfuco / Tomás de Iruarrizaga

•
Valdivia, Chile
-
Architects: Tomás de Iruarrizaga
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
-
Lead Architect: Tomás de Iruarrizaga
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- City: Valdivia
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. This small refuge of about 50 m² is located near Valdivia, on the Pacific coast. It sits in the middle of the dense and humid Valdivian rainforest. The client wanted a small cabin to spend holidays, and the main challenge was to reinterpret the deeply rooted concept of the traditional cabin.