Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda

+ 28

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Arquitectos: Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar, Juan David Hoyos Taborda

Estructura: Wilmar Alberto Vélez

Constructor: Denso Arquitectura

Construcción: Madera FSC

Cliente: Cecilia Escobar Trujillo

City: Fredonia

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The stone fell millions of years ago, breaking away from the center of the earth and pierced the Cerro Bravo with the force of life.