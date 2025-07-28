Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Colombia
  5. Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda

Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda

Save

Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - Exterior Photography, ForestLamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestLamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - Image 4 of 33Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - Exterior Photography, WoodLamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges
Fredonia, Colombia
  • Architects: Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar, Juan David Hoyos Taborda
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Arquitectos: Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar, Juan David Hoyos Taborda
  • Estructura: Wilmar Alberto Vélez
  • Constructor: Denso Arquitectura
  • Construcción: Madera FSC
  • Cliente: Cecilia Escobar Trujillo
  • City: Fredonia
  • Country: Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The stone fell millions of years ago, breaking away from the center of the earth and pierced the Cerro Bravo with the force of life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesColombia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesColombia
Cite: "Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda" [Casa de reforestación Lamarilla / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda] 28 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032510/lamarilla-reforestation-house-quena-margarita-gonzalez-escobar-plus-juan-david-hoyos-taborda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags