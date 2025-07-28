Lamarilla Reforestation House / Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar + Juan David Hoyos Taborda

•
Fredonia, Colombia
-
Architects: Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar, Juan David Hoyos Taborda
- Area: 67 m²
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Arquitectos: Quena Margarita Gonzalez Escobar, Juan David Hoyos Taborda
- Estructura: Wilmar Alberto Vélez
- Constructor: Denso Arquitectura
- Construcción: Madera FSC
- Cliente: Cecilia Escobar Trujillo
- City: Fredonia
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The stone fell millions of years ago, breaking away from the center of the earth and pierced the Cerro Bravo with the force of life.