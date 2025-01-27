Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Chile
  Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 2 of 27Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 3 of 27Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Balcony, PatioWind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 5 of 27Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pichilemu, Chile
  Architects: Pablo Larroulet, blaq arquitectos
  Area:  2906 ft²
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Macarena Whittle
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Masisa, Coral Clay
  Lead Architects: Pablo Larroulet, Benjamin Litvak
Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 2 of 27
© Macarena Whittle

Text description provided by the architects. The strong winds that characterize the coastal zone of Chile's central coast inspired the design of this house.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 6 of 27
© Macarena Whittle
Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 23 of 27
Plan - Site

Located 15 minutes from Punta de Lobos, in the commune of Pichilemu, the house is nestled in a natural setting, just a few meters from the beach. Positioned at the highest point of the site, it dominates the landscape with sweeping views of the ocean, aligning with the north—a privileged orientation in the southern hemisphere that allows natural light to enter year-round.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 3 of 27
© Macarena Whittle

This northern openness presented a challenge: facing the intense prevailing southern winds, known locally as the "surazo."

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 9 of 27
© Macarena Whittle

The duality between connecting with the views and protecting against the wind defined the key design strategies. Through its sinuous form, the house not only softens the wind's passage but integrates into its movement, naturally deflecting its flow to protect the interior. In this way, the house becomes the wind itself, blending seamlessly with the landscape through organic shapes that subtly emerge from the hilltop without altering it.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 13 of 27
© Macarena Whittle

From above, the floor plan unfolds like two extended wings that intertwine at a sheltered center, where the program develops. From the horizon, these wings seem to rise gently from the sloping terrain, creating a haven of calm and contemplation.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 24 of 27
Plan

The house stretches across the entire site, with its main access located on the southern façade, orienting views toward the sea. The main circulation follows an east-west axis, distributing communal spaces—such as the kitchen, living room, and workshops—in the eastern wing, while private areas—two children's bedrooms, a guest room, and the master bedroom—are arranged around a family room in the western wing, which connects and articulates the spaces.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Image 5 of 27
© Macarena Whittle
Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Balcony, Patio
© Macarena Whittle

Both wings converge through a central courtyard open to the north, eliminating the need for dark hallways. This space illuminates the entire house and allows movement through it always accompanied by views of the Pacific Ocean.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Macarena Whittle
Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Macarena Whittle

The cladding was designed to provide visual continuity across the façade, using pinewood harvested from the trees surrounding the site. Its natural tone blends with the low vegetation and grasses of the area. The vertical and spaced arrangement of the boards creates a semi-permeable quality, slowing the wind's acceleration and producing an interplay of light and shadow.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Macarena Whittle

Designed as a primary residence for a young family, The House in the Wind promotes open spaces, fosters interaction, and establishes an intimate connection with nature.

Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Macarena Whittle

About this office
Pablo Larroulet
Office
blaq arquitectos
Office

"Wind House / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos" [Casa en el viento / Pablo Larroulet + blaq arquitectos] 27 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

