Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura

The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura

Save

The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThe Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Camila Pineda Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  WoodArch
  • Lead Architect: Camila Pineda
Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Camila Pineda Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  WoodArch
Save this picture!
The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind Casa El Arboreto arises from the desire to create an introspective space that remains connected to the surrounding nature, immersed in a forest of Arrayanes and Melíes. The challenge was to find a harmonious balance between the lush landscape and everyday domestic spaces. This balance is achieved through the use of galleries, an architectural resource deeply rooted in Chilean tradition. The galleries allow the diffused natural light filtering through the trees to enter the interior spaces, transforming the home into a showcase of the natural environment; a space that generates feelings of contemplation and refuge.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Camila Pineda Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura" [Casa el Arboreto / Camila Pineda Arquitectura] 02 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032746/the-arboreto-house-camila-pineda-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags