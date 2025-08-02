The Arboreto House / Camila Pineda Arquitectura

+ 17

Houses • Puerto Varas, Chile Architects: Camila Pineda Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Marcos Zegers

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: WoodArch

Lead Architect: Camila Pineda

Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind Casa El Arboreto arises from the desire to create an introspective space that remains connected to the surrounding nature, immersed in a forest of Arrayanes and Melíes. The challenge was to find a harmonious balance between the lush landscape and everyday domestic spaces. This balance is achieved through the use of galleries, an architectural resource deeply rooted in Chilean tradition. The galleries allow the diffused natural light filtering through the trees to enter the interior spaces, transforming the home into a showcase of the natural environment; a space that generates feelings of contemplation and refuge.