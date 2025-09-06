Miradores House / Lucas Maino Fernández

Category: Houses

Design Team: Macarena González, Samuel Carmona

Construction: Casas Lanco

Engineering & Consulting>Structural: Matías Zúñiga

City: Villarrica

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Strategically located between the Villarrica Volcano and Lake Villarrica, Casa Miradores sits atop a hill on the northwest slope. This privileged natural setting offers panoramic views of the lake, the volcano, and the native forest, shaping a central landscape that inevitably influences the conceptualization of the project.