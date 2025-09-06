Miradores House / Lucas Maino Fernández

-
Architects: Lucas Maino Fernández
- Area: 319 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marcos Zegers
-
Lead Architect: Lucas Maino Fernández
Text description provided by the architects. Strategically located between the Villarrica Volcano and Lake Villarrica, Casa Miradores sits atop a hill on the northwest slope. This privileged natural setting offers panoramic views of the lake, the volcano, and the native forest, shaping a central landscape that inevitably influences the conceptualization of the project.