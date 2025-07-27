Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS

A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS

Save

A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 19A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 19A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 19A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, GardenA House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puembo, Ecuador
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: CORREA + FATEHI | ODD
  • City: Puembo
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 19
© BICUBIK

Text description provided by the architects. Integration with Terrain - Rising from sculpted mounds of native vegetation, the house is defined by a landscape strategy that echoes local topography and evokes a sense of highland wilderness. Processional access is carved into the mounds, revealing rammed earth walls and referencing the Chaquiñán—ancestral trails once used to navigate the rugged Andean geography. This approach choreographs movement through terrain, leading to a sunken threshold and immersive sectional sequence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ODD ARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "A House in the Andes / ODD ARCHITECTS" 27 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032443/a-house-in-the-andes-odd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags