Inaê House / MACh Arquitetos

-
Architects: MACh Arquitetos
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
- Category: Houses
- Architects In Charge: Fernando Maculan, Rafael Yanni
- Collaboration: Giovanna Camisassa, Natália Castro, Ricardo Lobato
- Landscape Desgin: Felipe Fontes
- Construction: AG Planejamento e Obras
- Façade And Window Frames: Carpintaria Reis
- Structural Wood: Engenhas - Engenharia Estrutural
- City: Praia do Forte
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Miners enjoy the beach and beach houses. Casa Inaê was built on Praia do Forte, Salvador, for a mining family of three siblings, six nephews, a matriarch, and many friends.