Inaê House / MACh Arquitetos

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Fernando Maculan, Rafael Yanni

Collaboration: Giovanna Camisassa, Natália Castro, Ricardo Lobato

Landscape Desgin: Felipe Fontes

Construction: AG Planejamento e Obras

Façade And Window Frames: Carpintaria Reis

Structural Wood: Engenhas - Engenharia Estrutural

City: Praia do Forte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Miners enjoy the beach and beach houses. Casa Inaê was built on Praia do Forte, Salvador, for a mining family of three siblings, six nephews, a matriarch, and many friends.